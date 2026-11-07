Binance CFO Kaiser Ng Leaves After Record US$6.3-Billion Crypto Hack

Binance finance chief Kaiser Ng is departing days after a US$6.3-billion hack, with Justin Yek named as new CFO as the exchange responds to the theft.

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, said its finance chief Kaiser Ng is leaving the company to pursue another venture. The announcement came days after hackers stole US$6.3-billion from the platform in a record heist. Binance Co-Chief Executive Officer Yi He confirmed the departure in a statement issued on Saturday.

Justin Yek, a longtime finance executive who was most recently vice-president of finance at Airwallex, is taking over as chief financial officer. The leadership change at Binance comes as the exchange continues to deal with the aftermath of one of the largest thefts in the history of the crypto industry.

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Binance Leadership Change Follows Major Hack

Kaiser Ng has decided to pursue a new venture after more than five years at Binance, according to Yi He. The statement said a transition plan had been implemented over the last half year, which suggests the handover of financial responsibilities was planned before the latest announcement.

Ng has been CFO at Binance since January 2022. According to his LinkedIn profile, he previously worked at rival crypto exchange Kraken. His move out of Binance marks one of the most visible changes in the exchange's senior ranks since the theft was disclosed.

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Justin Yek steps into the role with a background in corporate finance. His most recent position was vice-president of finance at Airwallex, and he has been a longtime finance executive. Binance has not described any changes to its broader executive structure beyond the CFO transition.

How the Binance Breach Unfolded

The announcement comes just over a week after Binance said hackers stole cryptocurrency in a sophisticated attack. The company said the attack began months earlier with the compromise of several employees' computers. That early intrusion gave the attackers a foothold inside the company's systems before the theft took place.

Binance has said the breach unfolded on October 29 and started with malware hidden in software downloads. The company also said fake job recruitment efforts targeted engineers, which was one of the methods used to gain access to employee devices. The combination of malware and social engineering made the attack difficult to detect early.

Binance has stated that it will fully reimburse affected customers for losses connected to the theft. The company has framed the reimbursement as a direct commitment to users who were harmed by the breach, and it has not set out any other compensation terms in the material available.

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FBI Attribution and North Korean Hackers

The FBI has blamed a North Korean hacking group for the theft. The United States federal agency's attribution places the attack within a broader pattern of state-linked cyber operations targeting cryptocurrency platforms. Pyongyang has denied the allegation.

The denial leaves the attribution as a contested claim, with the FBI pointing to North Korea and the North Korean government rejecting any involvement. Binance has not independently confirmed the identity of the hacking group in the statements cited in the source material, and the exact attribution remains an allegation rather than a settled finding.

For Binance, the combination of a record US$6.3-billion theft, a sophisticated intrusion route, and a senior finance departure creates immediate pressure on the company's governance and security controls. Customers will be watching whether the promised full reimbursement is delivered, while the new CFO, Justin Yek, takes on the financial oversight of the exchange's response.