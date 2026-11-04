Leon Black sues Rep. Robert Garcia for defamation over Epstein comments

Billionaire Leon Black filed a federal defamation lawsuit against U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, seeking $7.25 million over statements linking him to Jeffrey Epstein. The suit follows a House contempt resolution against Black for defying subpoenas in the Epstein investigation.

Billionaire Leon Black filed a federal defamation lawsuit on Wednesday against California Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat, over public comments tying him to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, seeks a jury trial and $7.25 million in compensatory and punitive damages. The filing comes less than two months after the House approved a resolution holding Black in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas from the Oversight Committee in its Epstein investigation. In June, Black appeared for a voluntary interview at the committee, during which he denied any knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking network.

Also read Democratic Candidate Poindexter Upsets Ohio Republican Rep. Miller in Contentious 7th District Race

Garcia Calls Black Centre Of Epstein Crimes

Weeks later, Garcia said during a TV interview that Leon Black is at the centre of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes and that Black was one of the last people to actually interact with Epstein before he committed suicide in prison. Garcia also said he had talked to survivors who credibly named Leon Black as someone involved in direct abuse of women and directly involved with Epstein. Black asserts through his lawyers that those statements were false and were made maliciously.

Advertisement

The defamation lawsuit states that Congressman Garcia's knowing lies have caused real and significant ongoing harm to Mr. Black. His physical safety has been threatened, he has received a barrage of hateful calls, emails, and social media posts, and his business and philanthropic endeavors have suffered. Garcia's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit. In September, Garcia called the contempt resolution against Black an important step toward justice and accountability.

Black had refused to respond to subpoenas asking him to appear and to turn over any potential nondisclosure agreements involving the investigation into Epstein. Black's lawyers have repeatedly denounced the Oversight Committee's pursuit of the former head of a private equity firm as an abuse of congressional power. They have maintained he had no knowledge of any of Epstein's criminal conduct.

Black Among Prominent Figures In Epstein Probe

Black was among several prominent figures, including Bill Clinton and Bill Gates, who had been asked to appear as part of the Oversight Committee's long-running probe of Epstein. Survivors of Epstein's alleged sexual abuse have told personal stories of being young women in a trafficking enterprise organized by Epstein and his colleague Ghislaine Maxwell. Black co-founded the private equity firm Apollo Global Management and stepped down in 2021 during the fallout over his ties to Epstein.

Lawmakers have alleged that Black paid Epstein $180 million during their yearslong relationship. A 2021 review commissioned by Apollo found that Black paid Epstein $158 million from 2012 to 2017, after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor. The review said the payments were for bona fide tax, estate planning and other related services.

Advertisement

The Associated Press reported that Black arrived for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee at the Capitol in Washington on June 26, 2026.