Billboard of Slain Ayatollah Khamenei Looms Over Empty Tehran Square

A massive billboard depicting the late Iranian Supreme Leader, killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes, overlooks a deserted square in Tehran, capturing the nation's uncertain mood amid leadership transition.

A towering billboard bearing a portrait of the late Iran ian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei now dominates an empty square in Tehran, a stark reminder of the power vacuum left after his death in a series of U.S.-Israeli strikes that shocked the region and the world.

The image, captured by Associated Press photographer Vahid Salemi on March 5, 2026, shows the billboard looming over a deserted public space, symbolizing both the regime's attempt to maintain his legacy and the uncertain future facing Iran. The strikes, which killed Khamenei along with several senior military commanders, were the culmination of escalating tensions between Iran and the West over Iran's nuclear program and proxy conflicts across the Middle East.

In the aftermath, Iran's leadership has struggled to consolidate control, with the Supreme Leader's successor facing challenges from hardliners and moderate factions alike. The billboard serves as a propaganda tool, aiming to project strength and continuity, but its placement in an empty square hints at the public's mixed emotions - grief, fear, and perhaps relief.

International reaction has been swift: the United States and Israel have claimed responsibility, citing Khamenei's role in supporting militant groups and destabilizing the region, while Iran has vowed revenge. The strikes have also drawn condemnation from Russia and China, who called for restraint. For ordinary Iranians, the loss of a leader who held power for decades raises questions about the future of the Islamic Republic. Some see an opportunity for reform; others fear a crackdown.

The empty square beneath the billboard may reflect a society holding its breath, waiting to see what comes next. As analysts debate the long-term implications, one thing is clear: the iconic image of the billboard will become a defining symbol of this pivotal moment in Middle Eastern history





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Ayatollah Khamenei Iran U.S.-Israel Strikes Tehran Billboard Leadership Crisis

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