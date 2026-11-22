The Liberal government blocked Senator Rosemary Moodie's Bill S-212 national children strategy citing provincial jurisdiction issues, despite Senate passage.

The federal government has formally blocked a Senate-passed bill aimed at establishing a national strategy for children and youth, marking a significant legislative setback for advocates targeting child poverty and mental health access. Senator Rosemary Moodie confirmed that Bill S-212 was removed from the Order Paper after Liberal MP Braedon Clark, who agreed to sponsor the legislation, failed to attend two scheduled second reading debates in the House of Commons.

Legislative Stalling and Government Opposition

Bill S-212, officially titled the National Strategy for Children and Youth Act, had passed unanimously in the Senate but stalled completely in the House of Commons. The removal of the bill follows indications from the Office of the Secretary of State for Children and Youth that the federal government would not support its advancement. Senator Moodie stated that children are currently bearing the cost of this procedural failure, which has prevented the implementation of a coordinated federal approach to youth well-being.

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MP Braedon Clark, representing the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, Quebec, initially promised to sponsor the bill and ensure it moved forward through the legislative process. Clark had reassured Senator Moodie during the summer that the bill would be debated on September 25. However, he missed the first scheduled debate, and when a rescheduled session was set for the following day, he did not appear. His absence effectively halted the bill's progress in the House, leading to its subsequent removal from the parliamentary calendar.

Core Details of the Blocked National Strategy

The proposed legislation sought to mandate the creation of a comprehensive national strategy focused on several critical areas affecting Canadian youth. Key provisions included eliminating child poverty, ensuring equitable access to mental health services, and working toward a higher standard of living for children and youth across the country. The bill was designed to create a unified framework that would guide federal investment and policy decisions specifically targeted at improving long-term outcomes for vulnerable populations.

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Advocacy groups argue that such a strategy is urgently needed given Canada's standing among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries. Leila Sarangi, the national director of Campaign 2000, highlighted that Canada performs poorly in international comparisons regarding child poverty. She noted that single mothers living in poverty are particularly affected by the lack of a cohesive federal strategy, emphasizing that the current system fails to provide adequate support to these families.

Stakeholder Positions and Jurisdictional Disputes

The primary reason cited for the government's opposition involves concerns regarding provincial jurisdiction and Indigenous consultations. In an email sent on November 18, the office of Secretary of State Anna Gainey stated that Bill S-212 did not propose an effective approach for collaboration with other levels of government. Gainey's office argued that many policy areas covered by the bill fall strictly within provincial, territorial, and Indigenous jurisdictions, requiring a different framework for implementation.

The government also raised concerns about the bill's alignment with the ongoing implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. While the federal government points to its existing initiatives, such as the National School Food Program and the Canadian Dental Care Plan, advocates argue these measures are insufficient without a broader strategic mandate. The disconnect highlights a fundamental disagreement over how federal mandates should interface with provincial responsibilities.

Timeline of Communication Breakdowns

Senator Moodie disputes the timeline provided by the government, stating that she was not made aware of any concerns prior to the bill's first reading in the House of Commons on March 12. She noted that her only meeting with Anna Gainey before this date occurred on April 30, during which no concerns were raised. Gainey's office indicated at that time that they were still in the process of reviewing the legislation, suggesting a lack of transparency in the subsequent decision to block the bill.

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The first public signal of opposition came during a virtual meeting on July 22 between senior staffers for both the Senator and the Secretary of State. During this meeting, concerns about provincial buy-in and Indigenous consultation were raised. Senator Moodie's office requested a further meeting to discuss potential amendments to address these concerns, but the request was denied. This lack of engagement has drawn criticism from child health advocates who feel the legislative process was manipulated to prevent the bill's passage.

Impact on Advocacy and Future Proceedings

The dropping of Bill S-212 has sparked frustration among organizations like Campaign 2000 and Children's Healthcare Canada, who have been pushing for federal accountability on youth issues. Advocates were present on Parliament Hill around November 20, National Child Day, for receptions and events, using the occasion to highlight the legislative gap. The failure of Bill S-212 underscores the challenges faced by private members' bills in the Senate when they lack explicit government support in the House of Commons.

Despite the setback, MP Braedon Clark issued a statement asserting his continued commitment to supporting children's health and well-being through other programs and policy initiatives. He expressed appreciation for the efforts of children's health advocates and promised to continue partnering with them to improve outcomes for children in Canada. However, the removal of the bill from the Order Paper means that the specific mechanisms for a national strategy proposed in Bill S-212 will not be enacted through this legislative vehicle, leaving advocates to seek alternative pathways for change.