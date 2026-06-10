Bill Gates to face questions on relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates is expected to face uncomfortable questions on Wednesday about his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Members of a U.S. congressional committee will probe Gates' ties to Epstein, which have been under scrutiny since the release of millions of files related to investigations into the sex offender.

Bill Gates is expected to face uncomfortable questions on Wednesday about his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . Members of a U.S. congressional committee will probe Gates' ties to Epstein, which have been under scrutiny since the release of millions of files related to investigations into the sex offender.

The files were mandated by the Epstein Transparency Act, passed in late 2025. The committee, led by Republican James Comer, has interviewed at least 10 people in closed-door sessions, including former president Bill Clinton and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Gates has expressed confidence that any probe won't implicate him in criminal or untoward behaviour, but has acknowledged that he made a mistake by spending time with Epstein.

Gates has previously framed his contacts with Epstein as being focused on philanthropic efforts through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. However, documents released by the Justice Department have raised questions about Gates' relationship with Epstein, including pictures of Gates posing with women whose faces are redacted.

Gates has denied ever travelling to Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, where sexual abuse of minors and young women is alleged to have taken place, or meeting women through Epstein for the purposes of sexual activity. Gates has also admitted to having affairs with two Russian women that Epstein later discovered, but said those women were not Epstein victims.

The billionaire has apologized to Gates Foundation staff at a town hall for his actions, according to a Wall Street Journal report earlier this year. Gates has said that he never received an email written by Epstein that was discovered in the Justice Department tranche, in which Gates and Russian prostitutes are mentioned. The committee's investigation is ongoing, and it remains to be seen what other information will be revealed about Gates' relationship with Epstein.

The probe is likely to continue to raise questions about Gates' judgment and his handling of his philanthropic efforts. Gates' relationship with Epstein has been under scrutiny for months, and it is likely that the committee's investigation will continue to shed light on the nature of their relationship. The committee's goal is to determine whether Gates' relationship with Epstein was a mistake, and whether it had any impact on his philanthropic efforts.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is likely that more information will be revealed about Gates' relationship with Epstein in the coming weeks and months. The probe is also likely to continue to raise questions about Gates' judgment and his handling of his philanthropic efforts. Gates' relationship with Epstein has been under scrutiny for months, and it is likely that the committee's investigation will continue to shed light on the nature of their relationship.

The committee's goal is to determine whether Gates' relationship with Epstein was a mistake, and whether it had any impact on his philanthropic efforts. The investigation is ongoing, and it is likely that more information will be revealed about Gates' relationship with Epstein in the coming weeks and months





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