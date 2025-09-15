Bill Embarks on a Perilous Journey Around the World's Three Great Capes

A seasoned deep-sea sailor named Bill is about to embark on a daring circumnavigation of the globe, setting sail on October 15th. This journey will take him past the three iconic Capes: Cape Horn, the Cape of Good Hope, and Cape Howe. Bill, known for his meticulous planning and unwavering resolve, previously completed half of this epic voyage in 2016, sailing a Catalina Morgan sailboat.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Bill’s coming trip will take him around the three great Capes — Cape Horn , the Cape of Good Hope, and Cape Howe . I have a friend who is insane. I’m quoting him here, but now he’s saying he would prefer that I say, “WhoIf you were to meet Bill, you would say he was the soul of organization and critical thinking.

Well, he would have to be — he’s a deep-sea sailor and you have to have accounted for every possible eventuality when you’re in the middle of the Atlantic. On Oct. 15, Bill is setting out to complete his circumnavigation of the world. He has already done half the planet with a trip that began in 2016 and ended just prior to the pandemic. On that trip, he sailed a 45-foot Catalina Morgan sailboat with a Yanmar diesel engine. This next trip will find him on an expeditionary vessel, a Nordhavn 46 power-yacht, which makes his mother, his girlfriend and his kids all somewhat relieved. And I say “somewhat” because the hazards at sea are manifold





VancouverSun / 🏆 49. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Circumnavigation Deep-Sea Sailing Cape Horn Cape Of Good Hope Cape Howe

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This family-owned South African winery takes pride in serving patrons at their vineyardBeaumont Family Wines welcomes guests from other countries who travelled to Cape Town to attend the CapeWine trade show

Read more »

Bill Maher Checks Ben Shapiro For Stating Kirk Shooter Was Leftist: 'We Don't Know S**t'As a trends reporter at HuffPost, Marco Margaritoff covers politics and pop culture with a personal interest in both. Born and raised in Hamburg, Germany, he moved to the United States as a teenager. His Ecuadorian mother raised him in Spanish, while movies, hip-hop and the internet taught him English.

Read more »

Carney government to table bill proposing new hate-related Criminal Code offences this week: sourcePrime Minister Mark Carney’s government will introduce a bill this week proposing new hate-related Criminal Code offences aimed at protecting people accessing places of worship, religious or cultural buildings, and schools.

Read more »

Lopez accounts for three TDs as North Carolina dominates Richmond for Belichick’s first home winGio Lopez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, freshman Demon Juju June had 148 rushing yards and a touchdown, and North Carolina beat Richmond 41-6 on Saturday for its first home win of the Bill Belichick era.

Read more »

UNIVERSITY SOCCER: Cape Breton Capers men, women shut down visiting Saint Mary's HuskiesThe Cape Breton Capers men’s and women’s soccer teams each shut down the visiting Saint Mary’s Huskies in Atlantic University Sport action on Friday at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney.

Read more »