Conservatives and Liberals clash over Bill C-41, which bans MAID for mental illness alone and allows advance requests. The bill passed second reading despite claims of rushed proceedings.

Members of the Canadian Parliament advanced Bill C-41 through its second reading on November 17, approving legislation that restricts medical assistance in dying for mental illness and establishes a framework for advance requests. Justice Minister Sean Fraser introduced the bill on October 27 to address contentious issues surrounding the expansion of end-of-life care options across the country.

The Mechanics of Bill C-41 Provisions

The primary objective of this legislation is to overturn a clause in Bill C-62, which was passed in February 2024 and set the stage for mental illness alone to become an eligible condition for medical assistance in dying by March 17, 2027. The new bill explicitly declares that such assistance is prohibited when a mental illness is the sole underlying health condition. This measure effectively nullifies the previous timeline and ensures that mental illness cannot be the exclusive basis for a request under current federal law.

Also read Liberals won't pull advance requests out of MAID legislation for separate vote: minister

Additionally, Bill C-41 introduces a system allowing provinces and territories to implement advance requests for medical assistance in dying. These requests, which are currently illegal under federal statutes, would permit eligible individuals to specify their wishes for end-of-life care in advance. While Quebec already permits such arrangements, the new federal framework aims to create a standardized approach for the rest of the country, aligning with broader efforts to regulate this sensitive area of healthcare.

Opposition Criticism and Voting Dynamics

Liberal MPs defended the urgency of the legislation, with Marcus Powlowski emphasizing the need to address both mental illness exclusions and advance requests promptly. However, Conservative MPs strongly criticized the procedural tactics used to pass the bill. Many opposition members accused the Liberal government of ramming the legislation through without adequate debate, arguing that combining two distinct policy issues into a single bill was disingenuous given the life-and-death nature of the subject.

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On November 16, the Liberal government invoked a time allocation motion to limit further debate on Bill C-41. This motion passed solely with Liberal support, as all opposition MPs voted against it. Despite the curtailed debate, the second reading vote on November 17 succeeded with the backing of Liberal MPs and sixty opposition party members. Notably, thirty-seven Conservative MPs voted in favor of sending the bill to the House Justice Committee, while eighty-nine colleagues voted against it, highlighting significant internal division within the opposition party.

Conservative Divergence on Advance Requests

Conservative MP Luc Berthold from Quebec expressed support for eliminating mental illness as the sole reason for eligibility but stated a preference for separate votes on each issue. He argued that the government should allow members to vote on their conscience for each part of the legislation independently. Berthold also indicated a desire for more details on how the federal bill aligns with Quebec's existing system for advance requests, noting that he supports the use of such requests but requires clarity on implementation.

Other Conservative MPs, including Jeremy Patzer, John Barlow, Tamara Jansen, Michael Cooper, and Andrew Lawton, voted against sending the bill to committee. Patzer highlighted that while there is broad consensus on excluding mental illness, opinions on advance requests remain deeply divided. He criticized the government for failing multiple times in previous attempts to legislate the regime correctly, stressing that Canadians deserve a robust process given the stakes involved for patients and families.

Historical Context and Legal Precedents

The current legislation follows a series of legal challenges and court rulings that have shaped the trajectory of medical assistance in dying in Canada. In 2016, the Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau limited access to those whose deaths were reasonably foreseeable. A Superior Court of Quebec decision in September 2019 declared this criterion unconstitutional, leading the government to develop separate safeguards for individuals whose death was not imminent.

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Subsequent efforts to address these issues included Bill C-62, which passed in February 2024 with a dissenting report from the House Justice Committee. That committee's final report, released in June, recommended against moving forward with mental illness as the sole reason, reflecting ongoing debates about the appropriate safeguards and eligibility criteria. The new bill represents the latest attempt to codify these complex ethical and legal considerations into statute, balancing patient autonomy with public safety concerns.