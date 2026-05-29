Bike Week Celebrates Cycling in Sault Ste. Marie

The Sault Cycling Club is hosting a week-long celebration of cycling in partnership with the City of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma Public Health. The event features a range of activities, including group rides, social gatherings, and a bike repair workshop.

Bike Week is rolling in from May 30 to June 5, and there's something for everyone. The Sault Cycling Club , in partnership with the City of Sault Ste.

Marie and Algoma Public Health, invites residents to celebrate cycling with a full week of activities. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or just getting started, there are activities to get you moving. Bike Week highlights the many benefits of cycling, including healthy living, active transportation, recreation and community connection. Events throughout the week will include group rides, social gatherings, a workshop, community challenges and celebrations for riders of all experience levels.

Full event details can be found at Bike Week - Sault Cycling Club. The week's schedule includes a Pump Track Festival on Saturday, May 30 at Esposito Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, May 31, there will be a Hub Trail group ride and social, with the ride beginning at noon and a social to follow at the Tap Room.

The Bike to Work and School Challenge takes place on Monday, June 1, encouraging residents to leave their cars behind and ride to work or school. On Tuesday, June 2, there will be a post-ride social at Hiawatha from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., hosted by Outspoken Brewing and featuring DJ EIRIS.

A World Bicycle Day celebration will be held on Wednesday, June 3, at the Downtown Plaza from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Thursday, June 4, there will be a bike repair workshop at Algoma Bikes, with registration required. The week will close with a Bike Week closing celebration on Friday, June 5, featuring live music and sprinkles from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participants will also have opportunities throughout the week to win prizes and log rides for additional chances to win.

The Sault Ste. Marie Bike Week 2026 Daily Activity Tracker allows participants to log their rides and kilometres, with every entry increasing their chances of winning prizes, including various cycling-related items





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bike Week Sault Cycling Club Sault Ste. Marie Cycling Health And Wellness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spotlight: Newly amalgamated DNM Mechanical Group expands presence in Sault Ste. Marie with Bryant DealershipThis milestone positions DNM Mechanical Group as a multi-brand dealership, representing both the premium Napoleon and the high-quality Bryant brands and product lines.

Read more »

Harassment continued from U.S. into Canada, Sault police sayA 52-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., has been charged with criminal harassment in Canada in an incident that began across the border.

Read more »

Sault Ste. Marie Switches to New Bus RoutesThe city of Sault Ste. Marie has implemented a new system of bus routes, which may be confusing for some regular riders. The new routes aim to improve reliability, accessibility, and overall rider experience.

Read more »

Spotlight: ALS Canada Walk to End ALS returns to Sault Ste. Marie on June 14ALS Canada Walk to End ALS takes place Sunday, June 14 at Roberta Bondar Park in Sault Ste. Marie, with a non-competitive community fundraiser supporting research, advocacy and direct services

Read more »