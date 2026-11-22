The AP Top 25 poll reveals a historic shift in college football power, with the Big Ten losing all top-five representation. Georgia, Utah, and Notre Dame lead the rankings following a weekend of major upsets.

The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for Week 13 marked a significant turning point for the Big Ten Conference, as no program from the league secured a spot in the top five for the first time since 2021. This historic drop in conference prestige comes with only one week remaining in the regular season, fundamentally altering the trajectory for teams previously considered contenders for the national championship and the College Football Playoff.

Georgia, Utah, and Notre Dame remained the top three teams in the survey of the 69-person media voting panel, holding steady despite the widespread upsets that battered other conferences. The Bulldogs secured 56 first-place votes, solidifying their position at No. 1, while Utah received 12 first-place votes to take No. 2. Notre Dame claimed the third spot with a single first-place vote, maintaining its status as an elite independent program.

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Big Ten Teams Fall in AP Poll Rankings

The decline of the Big Ten was most visible among its ranked participants, with significant drops across the board following weekend losses. UCLA fell six spots to No. 10, marking the best ranking for any of the six Big Ten teams currently in the poll, after suffering an 18-16 loss in triple overtime at Michigan. This defeat was particularly damaging as UCLA needed a win to improve its resume and grab a spot in the conference title game.

Indiana also experienced a sharp decline, dropping from No. 6 to No. 12 after its 27-24 overtime loss at Washington. This performance highlighted the vulnerability of top-ranked teams in the conference, as both UCLA and Indiana failed to secure victories against tough opponents. The drop was part of a broader trend that saw several other Big Ten programs lose ground in the national perception.

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Ohio State's playoff hopes took a fatal blow after a 31-28 loss at Nebraska, causing the Buckeyes to fall nine spots to No. 25. The loss is expected to result in a similar drop in the College Football Playoff rankings, where they had climbed to 14th last week. This defeat effectively ended any realistic chance of the Buckeyes returning to the postseason through the regular season, dealing a severe blow to the Big Ten's representation.

Notre Dame and Utah Lead Elite Tier

Notre Dame's position at No. 3 was reinforced by a significant 100-point gap in poll voting between the Fighting Irish and fourth-ranked Miami. This massive voting disparity indicated that AP voters had made up their minds regarding the best teams in the country, clearly separating the top tier from the rest of the pack. Notre Dame, which was ranked sixth by the CFP last week, demonstrated its resilience by winning to hold steady in the survey.

Utah, at No. 2, continued its impressive run with 12 first-place votes, two more than the previous week. The Utes won on the weekend to maintain their high ranking, showcasing their strength as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Their consistent performance has positioned them as a strong contender for a spot in the upcoming conference title game and the national playoff.

The rest of the top 10 included Texas at No. 5, Alabama at No. 6, Tennessee at No. 7, Wake Forest at No. 8, and Texas Tech at No. 9. Texas leapfrogged Alabama after a decisive 45-3 win over old rival Arkansas, while the Crimson Tide beat FCS team Chattanooga 47-0. These results shifted the dynamics within the SEC, with Texas establishing itself as a clear leader in the conference standings.

Playoff Implications and Conference Standings

Two-loss Iowa and three-loss Oregon stayed put in the poll at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively, despite convincing wins over the weekend. This lack of movement was seen as another less-than-encouraging sign for the Big Ten, which has produced the last three national champions. However, both teams remain in the hunt for a spot in the CFP, with Oregon having an inside track along with UCLA for a spot in the conference title game.

In the SEC, eight teams remained ranked, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 19 Oklahoma, No. 20 Florida, No. 23 Ole Miss, and No. 24 Missouri. Oklahoma climbed back into the poll for the first time since Week 3 at No. 19 after a 28-7 victory over Texas A&M. Missouri, which beat Kentucky 28-14, returned to the poll at No. 24 after a three-week absence, adding depth to the conference's ranked teams.

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Other Notable Movements and Upsets

Wake Forest achieved a historic milestone at No. 8, earning its highest ranking in program history. This achievement came alongside strong performances from Texas Tech at No. 9 and BYU at No. 11, highlighting the depth of the Big 12 Conference. The ACC was represented by No. 4 Miami, No. 8 Wake Forest, and No. 18 Louisville, while the Big 12 also included No. 2 Utah, No. 16 Arizona, and No. 17 Houston.

In other key matchups, San Diego State defeated Boise State 22-20 in the Pac-12, dropping the Broncos seven spots to No. 22. Boise State, which was the only Group of Six team in last week's CFP rankings, is now a spot behind Conference USA leader Liberty in the AP rankings. This upset was significant as it marked the first week in three years without a matchup between AP Top 25 teams in that conference.

Teams Dropping from the Rankings

Several teams were removed from the poll following weekend losses. Kentucky fell out after its second straight loss, and Memphis also dropped out after a 38-34 loss to Navy. These exits reduced the number of ranked teams from major conferences and shifted the focus to those remaining in the top 25. The Wildcats' elimination was particularly notable given their previous standing and potential for a playoff run.

The conference breakdown of the current poll shows the SEC leading with eight teams, followed by the Big Ten with six, the Big 12 with five, and the ACC with three. One independent team, Notre Dame, and one team each from Conference USA and the Pac-12 rounded out the rankings. This distribution reflects the varying strengths and recent performances of the different conferences as the season approaches its conclusion.

Looking ahead, the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, likely reflecting the shifts seen in the AP poll. Teams like Ohio State and Iowa will need to evaluate their remaining schedules and performances to determine their final playoff chances. The focus for all ranked teams will be on securing wins and improving their resumes in the final weeks of the regular season.