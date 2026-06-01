Big Tech's Debt-Fueled AI Ambitions: Risks and Rewards

Major technology companies are increasingly relying on debt issuance to fund their AI expansion, with AI-related bonds making up nearly half of all investment-grade offerings. This analysis explores the scale of borrowing, projected capital expenditures, and the potential financial risks if AI fails to deliver expected returns.

Big Tech is increasingly turning to debt to finance its ambitious AI ambitions, marking a strategic shift from previous years when expansion was primarily funded through internal cash flows.

According to new analysis from the Kobeissi Letter, AI-related companies have issued approximately $140 billion in investment-grade bonds year to date, representing 49% of total investment-grade issuance. In the high-yield corporate bond market, AI-related firms have accounted for 38% of total issuance, or about $21 billion.

Notably, Alphabet issued a 100-year bond-the first such long-dated security from a tech company in decades-and raised a total of $31.51 billion in February through a global bond offering that included offerings in US dollars, sterling, and Swiss francs. Researchers at Kobeissi Letter stated, "The AI investment boom is reshaping how capital is allocated across the entire financial system.

" The scale of upcoming capital expenditures highlights the magnitude of this debt-fueled push. The five major hyperscalers-Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and others-collectively plan to allocate $725 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, a 77% increase from last year's record $410 billion. Amazon projects $200 billion in capital spending, Alphabet targets $175 to $185 billion, Meta guides $115 to $135 billion, and Microsoft is tracking toward $190 billion for the calendar year.

The group aims to add roughly $2 trillion in AI-related assets to their balance sheets by 2030, explaining the urgent need for external financing. Meta exemplifies this trend: its total debt has surged from around $36 billion at the end of 2023 to $84 billion as of the first quarter of 2024, according to Yahoo Finance. This aggressive leverage strategy introduces significant financial risk.

If AI investments fail to generate substantial revenue and profit growth, these companies will face intense scrutiny from investors and analysts regarding their balance sheets. The market may react negatively if the expected returns do not materialize, potentially leading to higher borrowing costs and reduced valuations. While the current AI frenzy justifies the debt issuance in the eyes of many investors, the long-term sustainability of this approach remains uncertain.

The ability to convert massive infrastructure spending into profitable AI services will be the ultimate test for these tech giants as they bet their futures on artificial intelligence





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AI Investment Big Tech Debt Corporate Bonds Capital Expenditures Hyperscalers Financial Risk Alphabet Bond Meta Debt

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