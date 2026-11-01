Big Jim MacLellan Dies: Last Original Member of Men of the Deeps Choir at 92

Big Jim MacLellan, the last original member of The Men of the Deeps, has died at 92. Known for mining monologues, he performed until September in Glace Bay, N.S.

Big Jim MacLellan, a prominent figure in Cape Breton's cultural and industrial history, passed away on Friday at the age of ninety-two. The ninety-two-year-old from Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, was best known for his six-decade involvement with The Men of the Deeps, a famed men's chorus composed largely of coal miners. His death marks the end of an era for the group, as he was the last original member to perform with them.

Life of the Last Original Member

MacLellan began his career in the mines at seventeen, facing immediate challenges due to his height. A supervisor famously questioned how they would get such a tall young man underground on his first day. He eventually rose from coal miner to mine manager, but his legacy is defined by his artistic contributions. Although he officially retired earlier this year, he continued performing with the choir as late as September, sharing stories that resonated deeply with audiences.

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His monologues were the heart of his performance, capturing the essence of life in the mining communities. He spoke about the dangers of the occupation, the essential teamwork required underground, and the domestic partnerships where spouses managed family life while men worked in the dark. These narratives provided an emotional connection that transcended mere entertainment, preserving the history of a vanishing way of life.

Legacy of the Men of the Deeps Choir

MacLellan was a founding member of The Men of the Deeps, joining the group in 1966. His time with the choir was not continuous, as he took about a decade off from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s to focus on his work as a mine manager. Despite this break, his return reinforced his status as a central figure in the group's history. He traveled across Canada and parts of the United States, spreading the message of the mining experience to diverse audiences.

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The impact of his storytelling was profound, according to those who worked with him. Jenn Sheppard, who is writing a book about the group's history, noted that audiences were often moved to tears, whether from laughter or deep emotion. MacLellan had an exceptional ability to craft his narratives, connecting the personal struggles of miners with the broader cultural identity of Cape Breton.

Family Memories and Public Tributes

His son, also named Jim, recalled that Big Jim was known as Little Jim because he stood six-foot-two. The younger Jim remembered his father's dedication, noting that he practiced singing at home on Sunday afternoons with windows open, much to the embarrassment of his children. Despite this, the family understood the joy he derived from the camaraderie and the opportunity to share important stories with the public.

Choir director Stephen Muise highlighted MacLellan's sharp mind even in his later years. He possessed a mental archive of approximately one hundred coal mining stories, which he could recount with precision whenever needed. Muise described it as surreal that the men were singing on the day MacLellan passed away, noting that it seemed meant to be, especially given the upcoming performance.

Historical Significance and Final Honors

The timing of MacLellan's death is particularly poignant for The Men of the Deeps. Today marks exactly sixty years since the group's first show, which took place at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, the same venue where they are scheduled to perform on Sunday. MacLellan was not only a performer but also a vital link to the past, providing access to the memories of former members who have since passed away.

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His contributions have been preserved through numerous recordings of group performances. These audio archives ensure that his monologues and stories will continue to be heard by future generations. As Muise stated, while the man is gone, the stories remain accessible, allowing people to listen to Big Jim's voice and insights forever, keeping the spirit of the coal mining communities alive.