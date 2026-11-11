Biden Says He Would Not Have Run in 2024 If He Knew He Had Cancer

Former President Joe Biden says he did not know he had cancer while in office and would not have sought a second term if diagnosed, in an interview with People magazine before the release of his White House memoir.

Former U.S. president Joe Biden says he did not know he had cancer while he was president and would not have sought a second term if he had already been diagnosed.

His comments came in an interview with People magazine before the release of his White House memoir on Tuesday. If I had known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, said Biden, who turns 84 on Nov. 20, I would have not gone forward with a 2024 reelection bid. That campaign ended after a disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump. Biden was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer months after leaving office in 2025.

Also read Biden Book Reveals Trump's 2021 Letter Wishing Him Well

Biden Acknowledges Debate Weakness, Cancer Diagnosis

I do not think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running for president, Biden said in the interview. Still, he argued that the June 2024 debate, less than five months before Election Day, was not a seismic event. He acknowledged it accelerated Democrats concerns about his age, he was 81 at the time, and his ability to defeat Trump.

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First of all, I thought there would be another debate, which there was not, Biden said. But notwithstanding the fact that there was not another debate, it did not disturb me because it was not consequential. Within weeks, Biden announced he was ending his campaign and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris, who secured the nomination and lost to Trump in the general election. Biden insisted he was able to perform his duties while he was in office.

He said age itself was not disqualifying and meant he had experience and deep personal relationships with world leaders. I believe that on an objective basis, I was the best-equipped person to do the job, he said. He also said he did not think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running for president. His son Hunter told the BBC in August that the cancer had spread and was causing his father pain.

Hunter Biden's Public Profile and Presidential Pardon

It is very painful and it is very debilitating in many respects, he said. Since Joe Biden left office, his son has become a higher profile public presence, sparring with Republicans on social media, posting lengthy thoughts on the nation's direction and launching his own cryptocurrency. Joe Biden defended his son's public persona and his decision to pardon Hunter Biden after the younger Biden's 2024 conviction on federal felony gun charges and his guilty plea to federal tax charges.

Hunter Biden also had faced years of scrutiny and withering Republican attacks over his international business dealings. Hunter Biden has said the pardon damaged his father's legacy, but the former president said Trump's penchant for vengeance made it necessary. He goes after people without any basis, whether they are viewed as an enemy. I knew what he would do, Joe Biden said.

If I had not pardoned, not just some of my family members, anyone who has dealt with me, he would go back and try to do harm to them. Biden called his son one of the brightest men I know, adding, I am really proud of him. The interview was conducted before the release of his White House memoir on Tuesday.

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Reflecting on Age, Leadership, and Cancer Journey

Biden, who turns 84 on Nov. 20, left office in 2025 and was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer months later. The former president also reflected on the pressure campaign that followed his debate performance against Trump. He said the debate did not disturb him because he believed it was not consequential, even as it intensified concerns among Democrats about his age and electability. Biden maintained that he was the best-equipped person to do the job on an objective basis.

He pointed to his experience and deep personal relationships with world leaders as reasons age should not be disqualifying. His son Hunter has remained a prominent public figure since his father left office. Hunter Biden has sparred with Republicans on social media, posted lengthy thoughts on the nation's direction and launched his own cryptocurrency. Joe Biden defended that public persona and his decision to pardon his son.

The pardon came after Hunter Biden's 2024 conviction on federal felony gun charges and his guilty plea to federal tax charges. Hunter Biden had also faced years of scrutiny and withering Republican attacks over his international business dealings. Hunter Biden has said the pardon damaged his father's legacy. Joe Biden said Trump's penchant for vengeance made the pardon necessary.

Protecting Family from Trump's Political Revenge

He goes after people without any basis, whether they are viewed as an enemy, Biden said. I knew what he would do. If I had not pardoned, not just some of my family members, anyone who has dealt with me, he would go back and try to do harm to them. Biden called his son one of the brightest men I know.

He added, I am really proud of him. The Associated Press reported the interview from Atlanta. Bill Barrow of The Associated Press contributed to this report.