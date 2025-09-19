Bidding War Intensifies for Historic Hudson's Bay Company Charter

Competition heats up as potential buyers vie for the 1670 Hudson's Bay Company charter. The auction, overseen by Reflect Advisors, aims to secure the historic document for a Canadian public institution.

The historic 1670 royal charter signed by King Charles II, which established the Hudson's Bay Company , is now at the center of a heated bidding war. The document, a pivotal piece of Canadian history currently held by the Manitoba Museum, is being eyed by several potential buyers eager to secure it for public display. Court documents reveal intensifying competition to acquire the charter, with interested parties emerging to ensure its preservation and donation to Canadian public institutions.

Amidst the ongoing dissolution of Hudson's Bay, which is facing financial difficulties including substantial debt, the fate of the charter has become a matter of public interest. The company sought court protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, and separately managed its art and artifact collection, including the charter. Reflect Advisors LLC, the advisory firm overseeing the sale process, has been communicating with potential buyers regarding the auction details, pending court approval. Initially, Reflect Advisors stated that it would not accept bids prior to the auction. However, the process has evolved with various parties expressing their intentions to acquire the document and ensure its placement within a public institution. \Recent developments highlight the evolving landscape of the auction. The Canadian Museum of History announced that Wittington Investments Ltd., a holding company associated with the Weston family, had agreed to purchase the charter for $12.5 million, and planned to donate it to the museum. The Weston family's proposal included an additional $1 million to fund consultations with Indigenous peoples on the charter's presentation. Responding to this, Canadian businessman David Thomson expressed interest in bidding $15 million or more, with the intention of donating the charter to the Archives of Manitoba, alongside a $2 million fund for consultations. Thomson’s bid was made through his personal family holding company, DKRT Family Corp., with the Woodbridge Co. Ltd., also a holding company for the Thomson family and owner of The Globe and Mail, taking an active role in this process. The court hearing regarding the Wittington deal was adjourned due to the emergence of additional bidders. A recent court filing indicates that Reflect Advisors has received further indications of interest from various parties wishing to acquire the charter and donate it to Canadian public institutions. The proposed Charter Auction Process seeks to acknowledge the charter’s cultural and historical importance while enabling the company to maximize the value received for its assets, and it is expected to be fair to all stakeholders. Reflect will now act as the auctioneer, shifting from original plans to use fine art auction house Heffel. All potential bidders must align their offers with existing proposals, which include donating the document to a public institution within Canada, facilitating its availability across the country through collaborative exhibitions, sharing high-quality digital images, and engaging in educational initiatives.\The auction process now requires bidders to match the existing proposals from Wittington and DKRT, ensuring the charter remains in public hands and accessible to Canadians. This includes a commitment to donate the charter to a public institution, ensuring it stays within Canada, and enabling its wider accessibility through exhibitions, digital image sharing, and educational programs. The auction’s revised framework, with Reflect Advisors taking the helm as auctioneer, underscores the significance of preserving the Hudson's Bay Company charter for future generations. The focus extends beyond the financial value, emphasizing the historic and cultural importance of the document. The process reflects a shared understanding that the charter's preservation is a vital component of Canadian heritage, as well as the desire to ensure the document is widely accessible for educational and public engagement. The updated timeline with the potential auction date of October 15 and the court hearing set for September 29 demonstrate the accelerating nature of the auction. The court will be responsible to ensure the auction and preservation of the historical document respects the cultural and historical significance of the Charter. The goal of the auction process is to secure a responsible outcome that honors the history and significance of the Hudson’s Bay Company and its place in Canadian history





