Bianca Andreescu Wins WTA 125 Title at Queretaro Open in Mexico

Canadian star Bianca Andreescu claims the Queretaro Open title with a three-set victory over Tatjana Maria, marking a significant step in her comeback.

Bianca Andreescu captured the WTA 125 title at the Queretaro Open in Mexico City on Sunday, defeating Germany's Tatjana Maria in a compelling three-set final. The Mississauga, Ontario native secured the victory with a scoreline of 6-1, 2-6, and 6-3. The clay court championship match lasted two hours and six minutes of intense professional tennis action.

Andreescu Regains Composure in Final Set

The fourth-seeded Canadian player began the match with strong momentum, dominating the opening set against the top seed. Maria, a 39-year-old veteran, responded with improved form in the second set, breaking Andreescu's rhythm to level the contest. However, Andreescu, who was previously ranked number four in the world before injuries interrupted her career trajectory, demonstrated remarkable mental toughness. She regrouped to secure the decisive third set and claim the championship trophy.

Also read Bianca Andreescu Advances to Queretaro Open Final

Statistical Breakdown of the Victory

Andreescu concluded the match with four aces and six double faults. Her offensive output included 65 winners, though she also committed 48 unforced errors. Maria recorded four aces, six double faults, 15 winners, and 27 unforced errors. The Canadian controlled the service games, winning eight of twelve, and also took six of twelve return games. Additionally, she successfully saved five out of nine break points faced during the critical moments of the match.

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Path to the Championship Final

Andreescu reached the final after defeating France's Carole Monnet in the semifinals on Saturday with a score of 6-3, 7-5. Maria advanced to the title match by overcoming third-seeded Fiona Ferro of France in straight sets, winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-1. The victory represents a significant milestone for Andreescu as she continues her return to top-level competition on the professional tour.

Prize Money and Career Context

For her performance and championship win, Andreescu earned a prize of US$15,500. This result adds to her growing list of achievements as she navigates the later stages of her career with resilience. The Queretaro Open provided a valuable platform for her to showcase her skills on the clay court surface. The victory was reported by The Canadian Press and was first published on November 1, 2026.