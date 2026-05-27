Bhutan Systematically Liquidates Sovereign Bitcoin Reserves to Fund National Projects

Bhutan is methodically selling its state-owned Bitcoin holdings, transferring millions to SegWit addresses in what appears to be a planned, multi-month liquidation to finance domestic needs while mitigating market impact.

Bhutan has executed a significant Bitcoin transfer, moving 90 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $7 million, to a SegWit address. This transaction is part of a broader pattern of activity observed throughout the year, where the Himalayan kingdom has systematically shifted its digital assets.

From the start of the year, the nation's sovereign wealth entity, Druk Holding & Investments (DHI), has relocated Bitcoin totaling $237.39 million from its wallets to SegWit addresses. These actions have reduced Bhutan's total Bitcoin holdings from a late-2024 peak of around 13,000 BTC, worth billions, to its current reserve of approximately 4,973 BTC, valued at about $234.03 million.

The consistent movement of funds to SegWit addresses, which are often used for efficient transactions, strongly suggests a deliberate, phased liquidation strategy rather than a single, anomalous event. This approach appears aimed at converting the nation's previously amassed mining profits into fiat currency to fund domestic projects and economic plans, all while taking steps to avoid causing substantial disruption to the global cryptocurrency markets.

The foundation of this vast digital reserve was built through Bhutan's utilization of its abundant, inexpensive hydroelectric power to engage in Bitcoin mining. This state-operated initiative allowed Bhutan to accumulate one of the world's largest government-held Bitcoin stockpiles. The management of this sovereign wealth falls under Druk Holding & Investments.

The current series of transfers marks a clear transition from the initial phase of accumulation to an operational phase where digital wealth is being methodically transformed into tangible capital for national development. If the current pace of sales continues uninterrupted, projections indicate that Bhutan's publicly known Bitcoin reserves could be entirely liquidated by October 2026.

However, this timeline is not fixed and could be extended if Bitcoin's market price rises significantly-increasing the value of the remaining holdings-or if the government decides to maintain a smaller, strategic portion of its assets for the long term. This calculated depooling by Bhutan places it among a very exclusive group of nation-states holding Bitcoin. Current rankings show the United States, China, and the United Kingdom as the top three sovereign holders, with Bhutan holding the seventh position globally.

These transfers have occurred against the backdrop of a fluctuating Bitcoin price, which declined from a mid-May high of $81,000 to around $77,367.78 at the time of reporting. The entire $237.39 million relocation took place over just five months in 2026, demonstrating a sustained and organized effort.

This case provides a real-world example of how a small, resource-rich nation can leverage cryptocurrency for state financing, and it offers a study in the careful management of large digital asset positions to balance internal fiscal needs with external market stability





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