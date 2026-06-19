BHP's Jansen Potash Mine to Cost 40 Per Cent More Than Expected

Global mining giant BHP says the second phase of its Jansen potash mine is expected to cost 40 per cent more than previously expected. The Australia-based company says it now estimates a price tag of US$6.9 billion, up from the US$4.9 billion it had anticipated when it was approved in 2023.

Saskatoon, Global mining giant BHP says the second phase of its Jansen potash mine is expected to cost 40 per cent more than previously expected.

The Australia-based company says it now estimates a price tag of US$6.9 billion, up from the US$4.9 billion it had anticipated when it was approved in 2023. BHP is expecting first production in late 2031 from the mine east of Saskatoon, later than its original expected startup date of 2029. It says the two-year extension, announced in August of last year, has allowed the miner to review its cost and schedule estimates.

BHP says once Jansen Stage 2 ramps up, it expects it to have the lowest unit costs among Canadian miners of potash, a high-demand mineral used as a fertilizer. The company also claims that once operational, Jansen will establish BHP as a leading player in the global potash industry. The combined Jansen Stage 1 and 2 will be a low cost, long life asset with almost 60 year mine life and is expected to generate benefits for shareholders for decades.

The Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan is expected to be a significant contributor to the global potash market. The project is expected to produce high-quality potash, which will be used as a fertilizer in agriculture. BHP has been working on the Jansen project for several years and has made significant progress. The company has been conducting extensive drilling and testing to ensure that the project is viable.

The Jansen project is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the region and will contribute to the local economy. The project will also provide a significant source of revenue for the government through taxes and royalties. The Jansen project is expected to be a major player in the global potash industry and will provide a significant source of revenue for the company. BHP is confident that the project will be successful and will provide a significant return on investment.

The company has a strong track record of delivering successful projects and is confident that the Jansen project will be no exception. The project is expected to be completed by 2031 and will provide a significant source of revenue for the company for decades to come. The Jansen project is expected to be a major contributor to the global potash market and will provide a significant source of revenue for the company.

BHP is confident that the project will be successful and will provide a significant return on investment. The company has a strong track record of delivering successful projects and is confident that the Jansen project will be no exception





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BHP Jansen Potash Mine Saskatchewan Potash Industry Global Mining Giant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sudbury breaks ground on Ontario Mine Rescue training academyNew $125-million centre, slated for 2029 opening, will train more than 500 emergency responders a year

Read more »

BHP Jansen potash mine Stage 2 costs surge by US$2-billionBHP announced a US$2-billion cost increase for stage two of its Jansen potash mine in Australia, raising total costs to US$6.9-billion. The delay and cost escalation are attributed to additional construction hours and materials, with production now slated for fiscal 2031. This follows earlier cost hikes for stage one, now at US$8.4-billion, and reflects inflationary pressures and design changes. The Jansen project, the largest private investment in Saskatchewan's history, will eventually produce 8.5 million tonnes of potash annually, about 10% of global output.

Read more »

Multi-billion dollar overruns at Jansen mine won’t affect BHP’s bottom line. Here’s why.The world’s largest mining company is flagging cost overruns at its Saskatchewan potash mine development.

Read more »

BHP hikes cost of Jansen potash mine project in Saskatchewan by US$2 billionSASKATOON — Global mining giant BHP says the second phase of its Jansen potash mine is expected to cost 40 per cent more than previously expected.

Read more »