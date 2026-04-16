Beyond the Puck Drop: How Sports Trips to Seattle Create Weekend Adventures

A journey from Victoria to Seattle for a Calgary Flames game highlights the growing trend of sports tourism, combining professional hockey with cultural exploration and convenient travel via the Clipper ferry. The article explores the broader appeal of Seattle as a sports destination, including other major league teams and the potential for future expansion, while also touching on the personal stories of athletes and fans.

The recent journey of Greg Cundal from Victoria to Seattle exemplifies a growing trend of intercity sports tourism , particularly for hockey enthusiasts seeking to follow their favourite teams. Cundal, a Calgary-based sales manager, strategically planned his quarterly visit to Victoria to coincide with the Calgary Flames ' away game against the Seattle Kraken on April 11, 2026.

This planned excursion was not solely about the hockey match; it was a meticulously crafted weekend experience that began with a ferry trip aboard the Clipper, offering a picturesque and convenient route from Victoria's Inner Harbour to Seattle. Cundal's foresight allowed him to combine his business travel with his passion for professional sports, turning a potential obligation into an enjoyable adventure. He proactively reached out to a Seattle-based friend, solidifying the social aspect of his trip, and the anticipation of attending a professional sporting event was palpable.

The convenience of the Clipper service, which provides a downtown-to-downtown connection and positions travellers within a short distance of major sporting venues, was a key factor in Cundal's travel choice. This mode of transport significantly reduces the logistical hurdles often associated with attending games in another city, such as parking and extended commutes, making it an attractive option for sports fans originating from Vancouver Island. Beyond the hockey game, Cundal's itinerary was enhanced by an unexpected bonus: a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on the preceding Friday.

This additional event underscored the appeal of Seattle as a destination for sporting events, especially for those traveling from afar. The Mariners' strong performance and recent successes, including a deep playoff run in 2025, have contributed to their impressive attendance figures, demonstrating the city's vibrant sports culture. The unveiling of a statue honouring baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki prior to the game further elevated the experience, adding a layer of historical significance and fan engagement.

For Cundal and other visiting fans, these games serve as more than just athletic contests; they are catalysts for exploration and cultural immersion. The opportunity to interact with locals, discover new places, and soak in the atmosphere of a different city is an integral part of the travel experience. This sentiment was echoed by other travellers, such as the Meyers family from Saskatchewan, who first visited Victoria before making their way to Seattle via the Clipper for the Kraken-Flames game. This highlights how sporting events can act as a powerful draw for regional and national tourism, encouraging multi-destination trips and extending the economic benefits of sports.

The professional sports landscape in Seattle offers a compelling array of options for fans, with a diverse range of teams and a burgeoning potential for future expansion. The city is home to established franchises like the Mariners in Major League Baseball, the Kraken in the National Hockey League, the Seahawks in the National Football League, and the Storm in the Women's National Basketball Association. The article also mentions the Seattle Torrent, implying a professional soccer presence. The possibility of an NBA franchise further solidifies Seattle's position as a major sports hub.

The Seahawks, in particular, are a significant draw for Canadian fans, with thousands of season ticket holders and a substantial number of single-game tickets purchased by Canadians annually. This suggests a strong cross-border appeal for professional sports in the region. The recent Super Bowl LX victory for the Seahawks likely further amplified this interest. The article also highlights the emergence of local talent, such as Mission, B.C.’s Abram Wiebe, a former BCHL defenceman who made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames.

Wiebe's journey from junior hockey to the professional ranks, witnessed by over 50 family members who travelled to Seattle for his debut, adds a personal and inspirational dimension to the narrative. His connection to the BCHL, specifically his past matchups against the Victoria Grizzlies, creates a relatable link for local fans and underscores the interconnectedness of the hockey community across different levels and regions. The combined allure of top-tier professional sports, convenient travel options like the Clipper, and the welcoming atmosphere of Seattle creates a compelling package for sports enthusiasts looking to create memorable weekend getaways.





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Sports Tourism Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken Greg Cundal Clipper Ferry

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