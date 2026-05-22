Beverage Industry Growth, Hot Picks from Nik Modi

Energy drinks and packaged water continue to see significant growth in the beverage sector. Nik Modi, co-head of global consumer and retail research at RBC Capital Markets, discusses the growth trends and shares his picks for beverage companies expected to outperform.

The beverage sector is expansive with energy drinks and packaged water showing the most robust growth currently. Nik Modi, co-head of global consumer and retail research at RBC Capital Markets, discusses these areas of growth and provides insights into his Hot Picks.

The picks include monster beverage corporation, primo brands corporation, and the coca-cola company. monster beverage corporation is a global brand with extensive distribution network, primo brands corporation is a leading retail bottled water company with promising categories like home and office water delivery, and the coca-cola company is benefiting from growth in diet coke, coke zero, and full-sugar coke





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Beverage Industry Growth Trends Energy Drinks Packaged Water Company Picks Global Brand Retail Bottled Water Market

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