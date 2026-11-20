Bev Facey Community High School students completed an allyship quilt highlighting Indigenous history and colonization. This project fosters reconciliation through student-led research and sewing.

Students at Bev Facey Community High School in Edmonton have dedicated the past month to creating an allyship quilt that serves as a tangible tribute to Indigenous history. This comprehensive educational project combines social studies research with practical sewing skills, resulting in a large-scale art piece designed to illuminate the complex narrative of Canada's past.

Teacher's Personal Journey Drives Project

The initiative was spearheaded by social studies teacher Karin Holt, whose motivation stems from a profound personal discovery made a few years ago. Her husband recently learned that he was a Sixties Scoop baby, a term describing the mass removal of Indigenous children from their homes and communities in Canada and the United States during the 1960s.

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Holt revealed to CTV News Edmonton that her husband is actually Métis, a fact he was previously unaware of. This revelation prompted her to critically examine how she teaches Indigenous culture in her classroom and to reject superficial approaches to the subject. She decided she did not want to be one and done with her lessons, seeking a deeper meaning for her students.

Student Research and Creative Execution

Holt tasked her tenth-grade students with independently researching, writing, revising, and finalizing a quilt that displays elements of Canada's history. The curriculum required them to focus on stories of Indigenous experiences, colonization, and Imperialism without direct instructional guidance from the teacher. This approach was intended to promote independent learning and allow students to form their own connections.

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Tenth grader Hooria Zeeshan spent two weeks on the research phase of the project before moving into the production stage. The actual sewing and assembly of the quilt took Zeeshan and her classmates approximately one month to complete. Each square serves as a distinct visual narrative within the larger historical tapestry.

Artistic Expression and Historical Reflection

The final product aligns various traditions and First Nations stories to showcase both resistance and historical wrongs committed against Indigenous peoples. Zeeshan noted that seeing these different elements come together highlights where Canada has failed and identifies areas where improvement is necessary. She described the project as a way for students to embrace a shared future that integrates Indigenous history with newcomer history.

Each quilt square features a pocket on the back containing the full written version of the art's significance. Holt stated that she was blown away by the final result, expressing that she was so impressed with the quality and depth of the work produced by her students.

Future Display and Educational Impact

The school administration is currently debating the best location to display the completed allyship quilt. Holt confirmed that the central office, the University of Alberta, and the First Peoples House have all expressed interest in hanging the piece for a period of time. The final decision is expected to involve the students in the selection process.

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Hort imagines the quilt will travel to various locations before a permanent or semi-permanent home is decided. Zeeshan hopes that anyone who encounters the peers' quilt will pause and reflect on the historical lessons presented. She emphasized that understanding the past is essential to moving forward and preventing such injustices from recurring.