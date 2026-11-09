Stellantis sells Brampton assembly plant to Roshel as Unifor calls it a betrayal

Stellantis has agreed to sell its Brampton assembly plant to Canadian defence technology company Roshel, with the transaction expected to close by the end of 2026. Unifor condemns the sale as a betrayal and demands government action.

Stellantis has announced the sale of its Brampton assembly plant to Canadian defence technology company Roshel, a move the union representing workers calls a betrayal.

The agreement was announced late Monday for an undisclosed amount, with the transaction expected to close by the end of this year. The companies said the sale will create a path to return the Brampton Assembly Plant to productive industrial use. More than 2,200 workers have been on layoff at the Brampton plant since production was put on hold in December 2023.

Also read Roshel Inc. to Acquire Idled Stellantis Brampton Plant

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said Brampton employees have made lasting contributions to the company and that it takes its responsibilities to them and their families seriously. After three years of paid layoff, he said Stellantis remains committed to working with Unifor on a fair resolution. Filosa added that the announcement drives forward broader strategic goals, opens new opportunities for Stellantis in the defence industry and creates a path to return the facility to productive industrial use.

Roshel Plans Advanced Manufacturing Centre

The deal ends months of speculation. In September, Stellantis signed a memorandum of understanding with Roshel for a potential sale of the plant, setting off speculation on its fate. Roshel said on Monday it plans to create a new centre of excellence for advanced manufacturing. The company said the centre will allow Canadian companies to better serve customers at home and export into allied markets.

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Roshel did not provide details on how many people would be employed at the facility, only saying that once complete it will bring much-needed manufacturing space and jobs to the Toronto area. Unifor President Lana Payne said at a press conference Monday evening that the sale has been and will be an unacceptable outcome for the union and its members.

She said selling an auto assembly plant and losing vehicle production capacity is devastating for the Canadian industry, for the country, but mostly for the workers who have given so much to the company over so many years. Payne said that once that capacity is gone, it is often gone for good.

Union Leader Condemns Automaker Sale

Payne described the sale as a worst case scenario and said Stellantis has betrayed its members with an underhanded deal to sell the plant and walk away from its commitments to these workers. She also said allowing the sale to move forward is a critical failure of national auto strategy and breaks the federal government promise to protect auto workers from the U.S. trade war.

Payne said it is really hard to believe this plant could have been sold without some green light from the federal government. Unifor Local President Vito Biato also condemned the sale later in the press conference. He said the union told government officials that the move would steer the auto industry down the wrong path. Some in government are hearing us, but just are not listening, Biato said.

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He said workers have done nothing but build the best cars for this company for decades. These same workers are now left chasing rumours, he said. Biato said Stellantis has disrespected its members and the union, calling it complete shameful and disgusting behaviour by Stellantis. Unifor officials said they had requested a meeting with Stellantis and government officials about the Brampton plant sale.

In a statement, the union asked the City of Brampton and the Ontario government to take all possible actions to enforce bylaws which explicitly designate the Brampton Assembly Plant location for automotive assembly. Stellantis received funding to retool the plant. In May 2022 the federal government agreed to provide Stellantis with 529 million dollars in funding to retool its Brampton and Windsor plants.

Industry Minister Outlines Worker Support

In a statement, Industry Minister Melanie Joly said the decision by Stellantis does not erase the commitments they made to workers in Brampton. She said the government remains focused on finding solutions for the more than 2,000 affected workers and their families. They deserve answers, respect and, above all, a secure future, Joly wrote. All parties must come back to the bargaining table, she said.

Joly said she has reached out to representatives from Unifor, Stellantis, the Government of Ontario and the Brampton plant to convene a meeting later this week. There is a long history of manufacturing at the Brampton assembly plant dating back to 1986. Most recently, the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger were assembled at the plant, but the last of those vehicles rolled off the assembly line in 2023.

At the time, Stellantis said the plant would undergo improvements to begin manufacturing electric vehicles. In a statement, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the members of Unifor Local 1285 and their families have lived with years of uncertainty. They deserve a fair resolution from Stellantis and a clear path to good-paying jobs.

Brown said he is calling on Stellantis to work with Unifor to reach that resolution, and on Roshel to work directly with Local 1285 to identify hiring and training opportunities for laid-off Brampton autoworkers. In separate posts on X, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis blamed the federal Liberals and Prime Minister Mark Carney for failing to do enough to protect workers.