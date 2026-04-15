Best Coast Distillers Launches Mars Bomber Edition Whisky to Honor Aviation Icon

North Saanich distillery, Best Coast Distillers, has unveiled a special limited edition of their Wildfire Whisky, dubbed the Mars Bomber Edition, in tribute to the historic Hawaii Mars water bomber. A portion of the proceeds from this release will contribute to the restoration efforts at the BC Aviation Museum, where the iconic aircraft is now housed. This initiative celebrates the bomber's significant role in West Coast history, from its wartime service to its transformation into a vital firefighting tool.

North Saanich is once again becoming a focal point for heritage and local craftsmanship with the introduction of the Mars Bomber Edition, a special release from Best Coast Wildfire Whisky . This unique bottling is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Hawaii Mars water bomber , an aircraft deeply ingrained in West Coast aviation history. Best Coast Distillers , a local establishment renowned for its dedication to quality and community engagement, has joined forces with this iconic neighbour to create a collectible that resonates with nostalgia and historical significance. The limited release not only commemorates the Hawaii Mars but also pledges a portion of its proceeds to the BC Aviation Museum, further supporting the preservation of this remarkable machine.

The final landing of the Hawaii Mars in Pat Bay on August 11, 2024, was a moment that drew considerable attention, with enthusiastic crowds gathering to witness the historic event. Amidst this public spectacle, Corey Wood, co-founder of Best Coast Distillers, was actively involved in a different capacity. He served as an on-the-water volunteer, diligently ensuring that boaters maintained a safe distance from the active runway during the bomber's arrival. Wood's personal connection to these West Coast legends stems from his childhood in Alberta. It was during a summer spent on Sprout Lake that he first encountered the Mars aircraft, which were often seen awaiting assignments from Coulson Aviation.

The Hawaii Mars is a rare survivor, standing as one of only two remaining Martin JRM-3 Mars water bombers. Its operational history is extensive, initially tasked with transporting cargo between Hawaii and the Pacific Islands during World War II. Following this, it played a crucial role in the Korean War, facilitating medical transport between Hawaii and California. Its post-war career saw a significant transformation as it was converted into one of the world’s largest water bombers. In 1958, it was acquired by a consortium of British Columbia timber companies and repurposed to combat forest fires, capable of deploying an impressive 27,000 litres of water per drop.

The story of the Mars water bombers continued when Coulson Aviation acquired them in 2007, marking a pivotal moment in the company's commitment to fixed-wing air tanker operations for aerial wildfire support. Although Coulson Aviation eventually retired its Mars water bombers in 2015, the legacy of these aircraft endures. After considerable fundraising efforts and complex logistical planning, the Hawaii Mars successfully completed its journey to North Saanich, arriving overland to its new home at the BC Aviation Museum. This strategic placement, a mere five-minute drive from Best Coast Distillery, made the limited release whisky feel like an exceptionally poignant and fitting tribute. The decision to dedicate a portion of the proceeds from the Mars Bomber Edition to support the bomber's restoration further underscores the distillery's commitment to preserving this piece of aviation heritage.

This initiative follows closely on the heels of another significant achievement for Best Coast Distillers, as their Agricole Rum recently garnered notable recognition at the 2026 Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition. The distillery views such accolades as far more than mere acknowledgments; they represent a profound validation from seasoned industry experts and serve as a powerful reminder that smaller, independent distilleries are capable of challenging conventions and producing truly distinctive spirits. The Agricole Rum specifically was celebrated with the Product Innovation Award, the Excellence in Terroir Award, and a CASC Silver Medal of Distinction.

The Product Innovation Award specifically recognizes spirits that have navigated significant production or market hurdles to introduce something genuinely novel within their respective categories. The Best Coast Agricole Rum holds the distinction of being Canada's inaugural sorghum-based agricole. It is meticulously crafted using sorghum cane cultivated on the distillery's own Saanich Peninsula estate and subsequently distilled on Vancouver Island. In contrast to traditional agricole rum, which is derived from freshly pressed sugarcane, this innovative product utilizes estate-grown sorghum cane, establishing it as a pioneering achievement in Canadian craft distilling.





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Best Coast Distillers Hawaii Mars Water Bomber BC Aviation Museum Whisky

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