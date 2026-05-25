Best Cartoons by Jim Benton: Quick, Unpredictable, Slightly Chaotic, and Relatable

Jim Benton is a master of delivering jokes that feel simultaneously ridiculous, sharp, awkward, and strangely accurate. His single-panel cartoons often begin with familiar everyday situations before suddenly veering into complete absurdity, the kind of humor that catches readers off guard because the punchline arrives from exactly the direction they were not expecting. Benton has a talent for spotting the strange logic hidden inside completely normal situations and pushing it just far enough into absurdity to make it unforgettable. His cartoons move effortlessly between sarcasm, social awkwardness, dark humor, and pure nonsense, often saying more in a single panel than some stories manage in pages.

Benton has a talent for spotting the strange logic hidden inside completely normal situations and pushing it just far enough into absurdity to make it unforgettable.

His cartoons move effortlessly between sarcasm, social awkwardness, dark humor, and pure nonsense, often saying more in a single panel than some stories manage in pages. For this post, we gathered some of his best cartoons. Scroll down for humor that is quick, unpredictable, slightly chaotic, and weirdly relatable in the best possible way





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Jim Benton Cartoons Humor Absurdity Sarcasm Social Awkwardness Dark Humor Nonsense

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