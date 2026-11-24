Best Buy lifted its annual comparable sales guidance after third-quarter comparable sales rose 6.1%, driven by demand for AI-enabled devices and premium products. The company now expects annual comparable sales growth of 3.4% to 4% and adjusted EPS of $6.90 to $7.05.

Best Buy raised its annual comparable sales growth target on Tuesday, betting on robust demand for AI-enabled phones and TVs as well as wearable technology such as smart glasses in the critical holiday shopping season.

The retailer now expects annual comparable sales to rise between 3.4 per cent and 4 per cent, compared with its earlier target of 1.9 per cent to 3 per cent growth. It also expects fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings per share between $6.90 and $7.05, up from its prior forecast of between $6.70 and $6.90.

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Affluent Consumers Splurge On Gadgets

Affluent consumers have been splurging on pricier nice-to-have products, including gadgets such as dual-screen phones and accessories such as Coach handbags, even as inflation and high gas prices crimp budgets for lower-income shoppers. Gains from stock market portfolios as well as investments in assets such as real estate have boosted incomes for wealthier consumers, while inflation and higher gas prices have had little impact on their budgets. This has exacerbated a K-shaped effect among US consumers this year.

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Best Buy's total revenue rose 5.8 per cent to $10.24 billion in the third quarter, beating estimates of $9.90 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. The company's shares rose nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading. They have risen about 45 per cent so far this year. For the three months through October, Best Buy's total comparable sales jumped 6.1 per cent, handily beating estimates of a 2.3 per cent growth.

Higher memory chip costs have driven up product prices, but Best Buy said in August that it was trying to navigate any dent to demand by offering trade-ins on older products, credit card financing options as well as some promotions. The company has leaned on an AI-driven gadget update cycle to lift its annual targets, as consumers increasingly seek out devices with artificial intelligence features.

Holiday Season Black Friday Deals And Scams

The upbeat forecast comes as the holiday shopping season kicks off, with Black Friday deals appearing everywhere. Experts have warned shoppers to watch out for AI-created scam websites during the busy shopping period. Best Buy is betting that demand for AI-enabled phones, TVs and wearables such as smart glasses will remain strong through the holidays.

The company continues to face a mixed consumer backdrop, with wealthier shoppers driving sales of premium gadgets and accessories while lower-income customers remain cautious due to inflation and high gas prices. Best Buy's efforts to offer trade-ins, financing and promotions aim to keep demand steady despite rising memory chip costs that have pushed up product prices.

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Best Buy Raises Annual Earnings Guidance

Looking ahead, Best Buy expects fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings per share between $6.90 and $7.05, up from its prior forecast of between $6.70 and $6.90. The raised annual comparable sales target of 3.4 per cent to 4 per cent growth, compared with the earlier 1.9 per cent to 3 per cent, reflects the company's confidence in the AI-driven gadget update cycle. The third-quarter results and updated guidance sent Best Buy shares up nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading.

The stock has risen about 45 per cent so far this year, as investors bet on the retailer's ability to capitalize on demand for AI-enabled devices and premium products. Best Buy's total revenue for the quarter rose 5.8 per cent to $10.24 billion, beating estimates of $9.90 billion.