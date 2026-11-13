U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly criticized the Commerce Department for delaying export controls on advanced Nvidia chips to China, amid scrutiny of Secretary Howard Lutnick and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday he was frustrated with the U.S. Commerce Department's delay in implementing controls over the export of certain Nvidia chips to China.

Bessent made the comments on CNBC, according to the Associated Press. Bessent said his department, along with the departments of State and Defense and the U.S. Trade Representative, had been in favor of adding Megaspeed to an export control list for months.

Also read Bessent Blames Commerce Department for Delay in Nvidia Chip Export Controls to China

However, he noted that the Commerce Department was in charge of the matter.

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"I am frustrated when President Trump made it very clear China should not receive any Nvidia chips above H100s," Bessent said. He added that Commerce "has the pen, and you will have to ask them about their internal processes.

Nvidia CEO Resignation Linked to Export Controls

" Bessent's comments were an unusually public rebuke of the Commerce Department, which oversees U.S. government controls over exports of sensitive, high-tech goods. The remarks come as Nvidia's ties to Singapore-based Megaspeed International play a prominent role in the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Megaspeed prominently touts the companies' partnership on its website. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has come under increasing scrutiny because of his reportedly close relationship with Huang.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Lutnick resisted placing greater limits on the sale of Nvidia's more advanced chips to China. Chinese firms have accessed Nvidia's chips through companies like Megaspeed. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Huang resigned Thursday after news that he had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence suspects to be a Chinese spy, according to The Times.

Megaspeed Denies Illicit Chip Shipments to China

Last year, Megaspeed was accused of illicitly shipping advanced Nvidia computer chips into China. In December, the company said there was "no evidence" of such exports. On Thursday, Megaspeed maintained it takes its obligation to comply with American export control laws "extremely seriously.

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" The company also said it was committed to working "constructively and transparently" with the U.S. government. The broader debate over Nvidia chip exports has drawn attention from financial experts and investors. BNN Bloomberg recently featured a segment asking whether investors should sell their Nvidia shares, reflecting market uncertainty. The story was reported by Mike Catalini and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.