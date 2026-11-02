Bertaud, Ingham, Kalongo nominated for CPL Golden Glove award

Forge FC's Dimitry Bertaud, Cavalry FC's Nathan Ingham and Atletico Ottawa's Christopher Kalongo are the nominees for the Canadian Premier League's Golden Glove award, with the winner to be announced on Nov. 19.

Forge FC's Dimitry Bertaud, Cavalry FC's Nathan Ingham and Atletico Ottawa's Christopher Kalongo have been named the three nominees for the Canadian Premier League's Golden Glove award, which recognizes the league's top goalkeeper.

The nominations were reported on Nov. 2, 2026. The CPL will announce the winner on Nov. 19. Bertaud, 28, had a strong season between the posts. He recorded 10 clean sheets in 23 starts, giving him the league's best clean-sheet rate at 43 per cent.

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Bertaud Leads In Clean Sheets And Long Range Saves

Bertaud Leads Clean Sheets And Long Range Saves That mark put him at the top of the goalkeeping rankings for keeping opponents off the scoresheet. Bertaud also led all CPL goalkeepers with a 93.3 per cent save rate on shots from outside the box. He ranked second in overall save percentage at 72.1 per cent and second on shots from inside the box at 65.2 per cent.

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He was pictured making a penalty save against CF Montreal's Prince Owusu during the first half of the Canadian Championship final in Montreal on Oct. 21, 2026. Ingham led the league with 11 clean sheets and 27 starts. He also posted the highest overall save percentage among CPL goalkeepers, stopping 72.5 per cent of the shots he faced. His combination of clean sheets and consistency across a full schedule of starts was a key part of his nomination.

Kalongo, 24, is the youngest of the three nominees. He recorded 58 saves, just one fewer than Ingham, despite making nine fewer starts. That workload and volume of shot-stopping stands out in a comparison with his fellow finalists. Kalongo also ranked third among all CPL goalkeepers with a 62.7 per cent save rate on shots from inside the box.

Nominees Excel In Different Goalkeeping Categories

Nominees Excel In Different Goalkeeping Categories That figure shows his ability to handle close-range chances, the category where the goalkeepers were judged most on their positioning and reflexes. The three nominees each excelled in different areas, which makes the Golden Glove race a close one. Bertaud led in clean-sheet rate and long-range saves, Ingham led in clean sheets and overall save percentage, and Kalongo produced a high save total in fewer matches.

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The CPL will reveal the winner of the Golden Glove on Nov. 19, closing out the award process for the league's goalkeepers. The award recognizes the top goalkeeper in the Canadian Premier League. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026.