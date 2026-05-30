Bert Patenaude: The 76-Year Journey to Recognize the First World Cup Hat-Trick

The journey of Bert Patenaude, the American striker who scored the first World Cup hat-trick in 1930, a fact that took FIFA 76 years to officially recognize.

As anticipation builds for the tournament's return to North America, Yahoo Sports is launching a series that highlights monumental moments from the history of the FIFA World Cup .

The spotlight today falls on Bert Patenaude, an American striker whose contribution to the inaugural 1930 World Cup in Uruguay was obscured for decades but now stands as a foundational record. Patenaude's reputation as a formidable goal-scorer was established long before he arrived in Uruguay. He showcased his talents with clubs such as the Philadelphia Field Club and his hometown team, Fall River FC from Massachusetts.

This prowess naturally earned him a spot on the United States national team for the first-ever World Cup. The tournament in Uruguay featured 13 teams and followed a format recognizable today: a group stage followed by knockout rounds. The U.S. team, placed in a group with Paraguay and Belgium, advanced emphatically with two 3-0 victories. The critical moment unfolded in the match against Paraguay.

Contemporary FIFA reports credited the second U.S. goal to Tom Florie, while some accounts labeled it an own goal. However, newspapers from Argentina and Brazil reported that Bert Patenaude had scored all three goals, recording a hat-trick. Just two days later, Argentina's Guillermo Stábile scored a hat-trick against Mexico, and by the official records of the time, Stábile was momentarily considered the first player to achieve the feat. For 76 years, Patenaude's hat-trick remained in dispute.

The truth persisted through the testimonies of his teammates. Bob Jose, a respected figure who helped found the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame and served as a press officer and statistician for Canada's national teams, took on the quest for historical clarity. He spoke with Arnie Oliver and Jim Brown, both members of that 1930 U.S. squad, who unequivocally confirmed that Patenaude scored three goals.

The clinching evidence came from the match report written by U.S. manager Wilfrid Cummings, which credited Patenaude with the hat-trick. Armed with South American newspaper accounts, firsthand player testimony, and the U.S. Soccer Federation's own records, Bob Jose presented the case to FIFA. After a lengthy review, FIFA officially corrected the historical record, acknowledging Bert Patenaude as the scorer of the first World Cup hat-trick.

The formal recognition was finally announced on November 10, 2006, more than seven decades after the match took place. Patenaude's legacy was previously honored with his induction into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 1971. In a fitting tribute, Bob Jose is commemorated annually with an award, presented by the Hall of Fame, to a journalist who has made a significant impact on soccer in the United States.

This story underscores how meticulous research and dedication can restore rightful place in history, celebrating an achievement that helped define the early narrative of the world's mostwatched sporting event





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Soccer History Bert Patenaude Hat-Trick FIFA U.S. National Team 1930 Uruguay

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scotland Coach Steve Clarke Signs New Contract Ahead of World CupScotland coach Steve Clarke has signed a new four-year contract that could extend his tenure to a record 11 years.

Read more »

14 days to the World Cup: Ecuador stifles Poland in 2006 to kick off historic campaign20 years after making it to the knockout stage, Ecuador hopes to do it again.

Read more »

Reyna and Scally bring a close bond forged in Germany to U.S. World Cup rosterHow far can the power of friendship get you at the World Cup? With Gio Reyna and Joe Scally in the team, the United States might just find out.

Read more »

Beautiful losers: Johan Cruyff, Total Football and the 1974 World CupIn 1974, the Dutch national team had everything: style, skill, sex appeal. Total Football was their radical movement

Read more »