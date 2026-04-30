Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Gather as Abel Takes the Helm

Warren Buffett’s successor, Greg Abel, leads Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, amid cautious optimism and a focus on future investment strategies. The event marks a significant transition for the conglomerate and its devoted investor base.

Shareholders are converging on Omaha, Nebraska, for Berkshire Hathaway ’s annual shareholder weekend, an event steeped in tradition – discount shopping, a 5K run, and the camaraderie of tens of thousands of investors and Berkshire enthusiasts.

This year’s gathering marks the first since Warren Buffett transitioned the CEO role to Greg Abel, who will lead Saturday’s annual meeting while Buffett observes from the audience. Despite Abel’s widely acknowledged management skills and dedication to Berkshire’s core principles, the company’s stock performance has lagged behind the S&P 500 since the announcement of the succession plan, falling 12 percent compared to the index’s 25 percent gain.

However, seasoned Berkshire investor Steve Check notes the stock was previously overvalued and is now more reasonably priced, maintaining a positive overall outlook. Abel has already resumed share buybacks in March, a practice paused since May 2024, and Berkshire currently trades at around 1.4 times book value.

While Buffett historically prioritized intrinsic value for repurchase decisions, the company has remained largely silent on the impact of external factors like tariffs, rising oil prices, and declining consumer confidence on its diverse businesses. Experts like Lawrence Cunningham suggest investors may be cautiously awaiting evidence of Abel’s leadership before further investment. The event also sees a slight dip in attendance, particularly from international visitors, potentially linked to Buffett’s reduced on-stage presence.

Omaha’s identity is inextricably linked to Buffett, and the city’s tourism relies heavily on the annual pilgrimage of Berkshire shareholders. Buffett transformed Berkshire into a US$1.03-trillion conglomerate encompassing a vast portfolio of businesses, from Geico insurance and BNSF railroad to Dairy Queen and Squishmallows. Abel, known for a more hands-on approach and less tolerance for underperformance, faces the significant challenge of deploying Berkshire’s substantial cash reserves, which totaled approximately US$373-billion at the end of 2025.

The ability to effectively invest this capital will be crucial for Berkshire’s future growth, especially given the difficulty of achieving substantial gains with a market capitalization exceeding US$1-trillion. While a recent US$9.5-billion acquisition of Occidental Petroleum’s chemicals business signaled activity, major acquisitions have been scarce in the past decade, and Berkshire has not issued a dividend since 1967.

Despite a 6 percent decline in operating profit and stagnant revenue in 2025, Berkshire’s potential to act as a financial lifeline, as demonstrated during the 2008 financial crisis with a US$5-billion investment in Goldman Sachs, remains a key asset. Abel now manages 94 percent of Berkshire’s US$300-billion stock portfolio, including significant holdings in Apple, American Express, and Coca-Cola, while Ted Weschler oversees the remaining 6 percent.

The weekend will feature product showcases from over two dozen Berkshire businesses, with Dairy Queen anticipating selling nearly 26,300 ice cream bars. Abel will deliver a one-hour presentation followed by a 2.5-hour question-and-answer session with key executives, a format significantly shorter than the five-hour sessions led by Buffett and the late Charlie Munger





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