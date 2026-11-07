Berkshire Hathaway Q3 Profit Falls 28% as Geico Struggles and Investment Values Shift

Berkshire Hathaway reported a 28 percent drop in third-quarter profit driven by Geico underwriting losses and investment valuation changes, despite strong buybacks.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported a 28 percent decline in third-quarter net profit on Saturday morning, ending with a $22.1 billion gain for the period. This represents a significant drop from the $30.8 billion earned during the same timeframe last year. The conglomerate, led by CEO Greg Abel and billionaire founder Warren Buffett, saw its per-share earnings decrease to $15,502 for Class A stock.

Geico Underwriting Profits Plunge Amidst Market Pressure

Geico played a central role in the earnings miss, with its underwriting profit falling sharply from $2.37 billion in the prior year to $1.35 billion in the current quarter. Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, noted that the insurance unit is facing a difficult environment characterized by declining insurance premiums alongside rising average claim costs. Competitors such as Progressive appear to be managing these competitive pressures more effectively than Geico currently is.

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Operating Earnings Slip Below Analyst Expectations

Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings, which exclude volatile investment valuations, also declined nearly 6 percent to $12.7 billion. This translates to $8,907 per Class A share, a decrease from the $13.485 billion or $9,376.15 per share recorded a year ago. Four analysts surveyed by FactSet Research had predicted a lower figure of $8,821.84 per share, meaning the actual result exceeded those specific expectations despite the year-over-year decline.

Investment Changes Halt Recent Share Buyback Activity

The conglomerate repurchased $9.6 billion worth of its own stock in the third quarter, a significant capital return to shareholders. However, this aggressive buyback program likely halted recently as Berkshire's Class A stock price surged past $878,000. This price level matches the peak reached before the current fiscal cycle, making further repurchases less attractive given the valuation metrics.

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Non-Insurance Units Outperform Under Greg Abel

While the insurance division struggled, Berkshire's other business segments demonstrated resilience and strong performance. Greg Abel oversees major operations including BNSF Railway, utilities, and manufacturers like Precision Castparts. These entities performed better than the massive insurance unit, a trend Seifert attributed to businesses aligning with Abel's specific managerial strengths. The lack of major hurricanes or catastrophic weather events this year also supported the stability of these non-insurance operations.

Future Outlook for the Warren Buffett Conglomerate

Warren Buffett has long advised investors to focus on operating earnings rather than total net income, which is heavily influenced by fluctuating investment values. With the insurance franchise facing structural headwinds and the stock price reaching historic highs, the market is watching closely to see how Abel can drive growth. The diverging performance between the insurance and non-insurance sectors raises questions about the future balance of the entire business portfolio.