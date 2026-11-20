Berkly Catton netted three goals as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on November 19, 2026.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, the Seattle Kraken secured a dominant 5-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Berkly Catton starred for the home team by scoring three times, establishing control over the game from the opening period. The win improved the Kraken record to 10-8-1 while dropping the struggling Canucks to 5-18-1.

Kraken Dominance And Catton Performance

Seattle opened the scoring on the power play at the 7:37 mark of the first period. Catton fired a one-timer off a pass from Brandon Montour that found the left side of the net past Canucks goaltender Leevi Merilainen. This goal marked Catton sixth of the season and gave Seattle an early 1-0 lead. Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle also found the net for the Kraken, while Philipp Grubauer earned the win by making 22 saves.

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Canucks forward Brock Boeser was in action during the game, contributing an assist on Jake DeBrusk's goal. DeBrusk scored the lone Vancouver goal at the 11:31 mark of the first period. Boeser's assist extended his point-scoring streak to nine consecutive games, providing a rare bright spot for the visiting team. Despite the effort, the Canucks were unable to sustain momentum against a disciplined Seattle defense.

Second Period Goals Shift Momentum

Matty Beniers doubled the Kraken lead eight minutes into the second period. He chased a rebound off the end boards and stuffed it past Merilainen for his sixth goal of the year. Just 54 seconds later, Catton extended the advantage to 3-1 with an unassisted marker. Catton moved down the left wing and beat Merilainen with a shot from the faceoff dot, showcasing his speed and skill.

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Goaltender Leevi Merilainen faced significant pressure throughout the match, stopping 38 shots in total. He took the loss for Vancouver, unable to contain the offensive surge from the Kraken. The Canucks struggled to generate high-quality scoring chances against Grubauer, who remained solid between the pipes for Seattle. The disparity in performance highlighted the gap between the two teams at this stage of the season.

Final Period And Playoff Implications

Jordan Eberle sealed the victory with a power-play goal 10:37 into the third period. Eberle tipped in a slap pass from Beniers, marking his sixth goal of the season and 29th career goal against the Canucks. The score stood at 4-1 in favor of Seattle. With three minutes remaining, the Canucks pulled Merilainen for an extra attacker. They played a six-on-four advantage but failed to score, allowing the Kraken to secure the clean sheet.

Vancouver forward Brendan Gallagher played only three minutes before leaving the game with an apparent ankle injury. The loss deepened the struggles for the Canucks, who historically hold a 9-9-2 all-time record against Seattle. Vancouver returns to action at home on Saturday at 8 p.m. against the Minnesota Wild, featuring former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes.