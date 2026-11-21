The joint ESA-JAXA BepiColombo mission successfully entered orbit around Mercury on Saturday, marking a historic milestone for planetary exploration after an eight-year cruise.

Spacecraft from the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency successfully slipped into orbit around Mercury on Saturday following an eight-year cruise through the inner solar system. This joint mission, known collectively as BepiColombo, represents a monumental achievement in planetary science as the linked robotic explorers begin their study of the sun's closest and least explored planet. The successful capture by Mercury's weak gravity confirms that the US$2 billion mission is ready to unravel the mysteries of our smallest terrestrial neighbor.

BepiColombo Arrival Marks Historic Milestone

The European Space Agency announced the historic arrival via social media after a series of thruster firings slowed the spacecraft sufficiently for Mercury's gravity to capture them. It took several anxious hours for flight controllers in Germany, located 94 million miles away, to confirm that the vehicle had achieved stable orbit. Teams pored over the data streaming back from deep space, though additional information was not immediately available to the public upon the initial announcement. This successful insertion makes BepiColombo only the third spacecraft ever to visit the sun's closest planet and the first in more than a decade.

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Engineering Challenges and Mission Mechanics

The BepiColombo spacecraft followed a complex, roundabout route to reach its destination, launched in 2018 to take advantage of gravity-assist maneuvers. The conjoined spacecraft flew once past Earth, twice past Venus, and six times past Mercury itself, adding more than 6 billion miles to the odometer before the final approach. In September, the linked vehicles shed their mother ship to begin the final leg of the journey to the scorching planet. The mercury surface temperatures can hit more than 800 degrees Celsius, adding immense strain to electronic and engineering systems during operations.

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Stakeholder Positions and Scientific Objectives

Lead project scientist Geraint Jones emphasized the unique capability of the mission to provide unprecedented measurements taken by two spacecraft at the planet at the same time. The European and Japanese components will separate from one another next month to map and study Mercury from different altitudes. This separation allows for a comprehensive analysis of the planet's dense interior and exterior magnetic field, as well as surface features including impact craters, volcanic plains, and mountain ridges jutting as high as 4.5 kilometers. The mission aims to compare data from multiple perspectives to build a complete picture of the planet's geology.

Historical Context and Future Operations

Mercury remains one of the least explored bodies in the solar system, with only Uranus and Neptune having had fewer visitors due to the difficulty of reaching such a gravity well. Previous missions include NASA's Mariner 10, which flew past Mercury three times in the mid-1970s, and the Messenger spacecraft, which entered orbit in 2011 before crashing into the planet in 2015 after running out of fuel. The BepiColombo mission is named after the late Italian mathematician Giuseppe Colombo, who calculated the unique orbital resonance of Mercury. Space agency officials intend to keep the mission going for at least one Earth year, equivalent to four Mercury years, despite the technical challenge of keeping instruments cool.