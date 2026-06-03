Bennett Wins New Jersey Democratic Primary, Setting Up Closely Watched Contest in November

Rebecca Bennett, a former Navy helicopter pilot, has won the New Jersey Democratic primary in the 7th Congressional District, setting up a closely watched contest in November. Bennett will face Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr., who has been absent from Congress for months due to an unspecified illness.

Rebecca Bennett , a former Navy helicopter pilot, has won the New Jersey Democratic primary in the 7th Congressional District, setting up a closely watched contest in November.

Bennett will face Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr., who has been absent from Congress for months due to an unspecified illness. Kean has been criticized for missing numerous votes, and Bennett has focused her campaign on his voting record. Bennett has also come under fire from a political action committee that has spent $650,000 attacking her from the left.

Bennett believes the group is Republican-backed and aims to weaken her candidacy. The 7th District is a key battleground in the fight for control of the House, and Democrats are hopeful that they can flip the seat in November. Kean has emphasized a bipartisan approach and has received the endorsement of President Donald Trump, but Bennett's campaign has highlighted her relatability as a working mom and her experience as a Navy pilot.

The district has been redrawn to become more favorable to Republicans, but it has gone back and forth in recent years. Kean ousted incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski in 2022, and Bennett's victory comes as she faces scrutiny from the left in the final days of the race. Bennett has built her campaign around her experience as a Navy pilot and her commitment to affordability, and she has emphasized her relatability as a working mom.

Kean has issued a statement saying that he will continue to put his constituents first and is optimistic about the road ahead. He has also said that he is focused on his recovery and will transition from virtual work to in person work within a matter of weeks. The campaign has been hotly contested, with each candidate bringing in seven figures in fundraising and walking a line between appealing to the party's base and to more independent general election voters.

Bennett's victory comes as the district has been a focus of national attention, with President Trump endorsing Kean and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee targeting the seat in their efforts to flip the House. The district includes suburban towns and rolling farmland, and one of President Trump's golf clubs is located within the district.

The outcome of the election will be closely watched, as it will determine the direction of the House and the future of the Democratic Party's efforts to flip the seat.





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Rebecca Bennett New Jersey Democratic Primary 7Th Congressional District Tom Kean Jr. Donald Trump Bipartisan Approach Affordability Working Mom Navy Pilot Congressional Campaign House Of Representatives

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