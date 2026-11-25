Timothy Kingman, 66, a Benjamin Franklin impersonator from Beacon Hill, was arrested in full costume during a downtown warrant sweep and arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on shoplifting and assault charges, where a not guilty plea was entered and he was released on personal recognizance.

Timothy Kingman, 66, a Benjamin Franklin impersonator from Beacon Hill, was arrested in full costume in Boston on Monday afternoon and arraigned Tuesday morning in Boston Municipal Court, still wearing his Ben Franklin outfit.

The arrest took place on Hanover Street as Boston Police conducted what they called a coordinated warrant sweep in downtown Boston. Kingman had two active warrants, one for shoplifting and another for assault and battery, according to police. He spent the night in the Nashua Street Jail following his arrest. During Tuesday's arraignment, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

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Kingman Charges Stem From March Altercation

The prosecutor requested that Kingman be held on US$500 bail, but his attorney, Nicholas Santiago, argued for his release on personal recognizance. The charges stem from an altercation on March 2 at the intersection of Washington and School streets. According to the prosecutor, Kingman got into a confrontation with another person. Santiago said the event was related to Kingman's alcohol issues and that the accuser knocked a phone out of Kingman's hand.

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Since that event, Mr. Kingman has been sober for the last eight months, Santiago told the court. The judge ultimately released Kingman on a promise to return to court on January 13, 2027, and ordered him to stay away from his accuser. Santiago described Kingman as self-employed, giving tours in Boston as Ben Franklin. That has been his source of income for the last six years and he is passionate about that, Santiago told the judge.

Pretty much every day for the last six years, he has been giving tours and doing research on Benjamin Franklin, and he has had some success with that. Kingman graduated from Suffolk University, holds a master's degree from Northeastern, and worked as an electrician, according to his attorney. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard for eight years, Santiago said. It takes guts.

Attorney Defends Client Commitment To Boston

He is committed. He wears the outfit, Santiago said of his client. He deeply cares about Boston. The case has drawn attention because Kingman was arrested and appeared in court in full period costume.

The image of him in his Ben Franklin attire at Boston Municipal Court on November 24, 2026, was captured by WBZ via CNN Newsource. Kingman's next court date is set for January 13, 2027. By Mike Toole, WBZ