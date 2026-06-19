Benintendi's Grand Slam Ends White Sox's Nine-Game Skid at Yankee Stadium

Andrew Benintendi delivered a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees, snapping a nine-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium. The win marked Chicago's first triumph in the Bronx since June 2023, highlighting a dramatic turnaround after being outscored 58-18 during their skid. Colson Montgomery also contributed with a home run and a crucial defensive play, while the Yankees saw their four-game winning streak halted without injured captain Aaron Judge.

The Chicago White Sox ended a prolonged period of frustration at Yankee Stadium with a decisive 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

The turning point came in the eighth inning when Andrew Benintendi, called in as a pinch-hitter for Randal Grichuk, launched a grand slam off reliever Camilo Doval. Benintendi connected on Doval's opening pitch, a 100 mph sinker, sending it into the right-center field seats to snap a 1-all tie. This was Benintendi's fourth career grand slam and his second pinch-hit home run, providing the offensive explosion needed to secure the win.

The inning began with pinch-hitter Sam Antonacci doubling off Fernando Cruz (4-2). Following that, Tim Hill hit both pinch-hitter Jacob Gonzalez and Tristan Peters with pitches before recording an out, setting the stage for Benintendi's timely hit. The victory marked the White Sox's first at Yankee Stadium since June 8, 2023, ending a nine-game losing streak there during which they were outscored 58-18.

It also improved Chicago's recent road record to 5-12 in their last 17 away games and capped a 6-5 showing in a challenging 11-game stretch against top teams like the Phillies, Braves, Dodgers, and Yankees. Colson Montgomery played a vital role on both sides of the ball. In the seventh inning, he made a key defensive play by tagging out Anthony Volpe, who was attempting to stretch a double.

Volpe hit a ball over the head of left fielder Junior Perez, but Perez recovered quickly and made a strong one-hop throw to Montgomery at third base, resulting in an out by several feet. Montgomery also contributed offensively with a home run, adding to the White Sox's run tally.

On the pitching side, Chicago used a tandem approach: opener Bryan Hudson was followed by Sean Burke, who pitched the final 7 1/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out eight to earn the win (4-4). Yankees starter Ryan Weathers performed efficiently, permitting one run and three hits over 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk, but the bullpen, particularly Doval, couldn't hold the lead.

The Yankees, meanwhile, were without their captain Aaron Judge, who remains sidelined with a fractured right rib. Their four-game winning streak came to an end, and they fell to 9-5 since Judge's injury.

Additionally, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the game in the fourth inning after fouling a pitch off the area near his groin. Ryan McMahon hit a tying home run for the Yankees in the third inning off Burke, accounting for their only run. Looking ahead, the White Sox will begin a three-game series in Detroit on Friday with RHP Erick Fedde (2-5, 4.50 ERA) opposing LHP Tarik Skubal (3-3, 2.81).

The Yankees will host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, with RHP Cam Schlittler (7-3, 1.82 ERA) facing RHP Rhett Lowder (3-3, 4.60)





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Andrew Benintendi Chicago White Sox New York Yankees Grand Slam Pinch-Hit Yankee Stadium Colson Montgomery Camilo Doval Aaron Judge Injured Baseball

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