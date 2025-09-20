Bengaluru's Lakes Under Threat: Fishermen and Volunteers Battle Pollution

Fishermen and volunteers in Bengaluru, India, are working tirelessly to restore the city's polluted lakes, threatened by rapid urbanization and inadequate sewage management. The effort involves removing invasive weeds and addressing sewage contamination to preserve these vital water bodies, which are crucial for flood control, water supply, and climate regulation.

Sunil Kumar, a fisherman from the outskirts of Bengaluru , India, meticulously spreads a fishing net across Doddajala Lake, combating the relentless growth of weeds. These weeds, forming a dense green carpet on the lake's surface, threaten the delicate ecosystem below, cutting off vital oxygen flow and endangering aquatic life.

Kumar and his fellow workers have been dedicating ten-hour days for two weeks, painstakingly removing the weeds as part of a larger initiative to restore the city's dwindling and polluted lakes. The lake cleanup operation, a collaborative effort between local authorities and committed volunteers, involves using tractors and earthmovers to pull the collected weeds ashore where laborers gather them with pitchforks. This arduous process is vital in the face of Bengaluru's rapid expansion, which has brought the city's historical lake network to its knees. The explosive growth, coupled with inadequate sewage management, has severely impacted the intricate system of cascading lakes that once sustained the region. \Doddajala Lake, a 94-acre expanse near Bengaluru's airport, is a prime example of the challenges faced. The area is a mix of old and new, with multi-story buildings and modern developments encroaching on the older structures, contributing to the lake's decline. The weed growth, fueled by nitrogen and phosphorus from sewage, is a direct consequence of this encroachment. The lake's degradation is not just an environmental issue; it also impacts the community's daily lives. Kumar recalls a time when the lake's water was clean enough for swimming, but now it is polluted with sewage. The presence of plastic bottles, clothing, and other garbage further exacerbates the situation, highlighting the need for comprehensive waste management solutions. The cleaning efforts extend beyond weed removal. Volunteers and local authorities are actively working to address the pollution that has accumulated due to poor infrastructure and inadequate civic planning. The restoration of the lake is not just an ecological need, but a critical step toward safeguarding the water source. \The health of Bengaluru's lakes has far-reaching implications, especially given the region's vulnerability to extreme weather events influenced by climate change. Experts emphasize the importance of long-term planning to ensure the lakes can perform their critical functions of flood control, water supply augmentation, and local climate regulation. These lakes, which act as cooling zones during heatwaves and flood buffers during heavy rainfall, were originally developed centuries ago to support fishing, agriculture, and domestic needs. The intricate network of cascading lakes and reservoirs, connected by channels and drains, was designed to conform to natural valleys and withstand dry conditions. However, the city’s rapid urbanization has led to the loss of many rain-fed lakes and introduced problems such as poorly built or maintained sewage systems. Leakage from these systems, coupled with improper connections, leads to sewage flowing into storm drains, which ultimately contaminates the lakes and promotes algal blooms and the growth of invasive weeds. A 2017 study revealed that a staggering 85% of Bengaluru’s water bodies are polluted, a situation that requires immediate attention and proactive measures. Volunteer groups and local officials are working in tandem, striving to restore the lakes through their tireless efforts and collaborative initiatives, proving their dedication to a sustainable environment





