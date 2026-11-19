A new TD Economics report says Canadian consumers are holding up reasonably well despite financial strain, with Ontario mortgage arrears nearly tripling from pre-pandemic norms and approaching Global Financial Crisis peaks.

A new report from TD Economics says Canadian households are showing resilience despite elevated unemployment, inflation and the fallout from a trade war with the United States, though financial strain is most visible in Ontario.

Canadian consumers are holding up reasonably well, wrote Maria Solovieva, CFA and economist, in the report released Thursday. Real consumer spending grew at a nearly three per cent pace through the first half of 2026, suggesting Canadians have remained resilient in the face of numerous economic challenges. But solid spending growth masks pockets of financial strain, particularly in Ontario, Solovieva wrote.

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Ontario Mortgage Arrears Rise Sharply

A closer look at several indicators, including insolvencies, delinquencies and mortgage arrears, reveals a mixed picture, with some measures showing signs of stabilizing while others continue to deteriorate. Ontario stands out with mortgage arrears nearly tripling from pre-pandemic norms and approaching their Global Financial Crisis peak. This reflects elevated mortgage balances and greater sensitivity to borrowing costs.

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Mortgage arrears have also risen, to a lesser extent, in British Columbia, as both provinces experienced significant home price gains during the pandemic period, leaving many homeowners with larger mortgage balances relative to income. While the pace of growth in B.C. mortgage arrears has slowed more recently, the rate has continued to climb in Ontario, hitting 0.34 per cent in August.

That is nearly triple its pre-pandemic level of around 0.12 per cent and approaching the 0.43 per cent peak during the GFC. Still, perspective matters. Even at today's elevated rate, roughly one in 300 Ontario mortgages is in arrears, said Solovieva. These missed payments do not necessarily translate into more severe financial distress or credit losses.

Household Financial Strain in Ontario Cities

Many borrowers retain substantial home equity, giving both households and lenders some flexibility to manage financial difficulties. Those who are most vulnerable now are homeowners who purchased property during the 2021 and 2022 housing peak, when prices were highest and equity cushions may be thinnest, the report noted. Across Canada, but particularly in Ontario, Canadians are faced with the combination of high living costs and a weakening labour market, which has hit some of the province's traditional manufacturing centres hardest.

Notably, more than 35 per cent of people living in households in Oshawa, Windsor and Hamilton report difficulties meeting their financial needs, the highest among Canada's largest cities, wrote Solovieva. Unemployment rates in all three cities are also above the national average, underscoring how labour market weakness is compounding existing affordability pressures in some regions. At a national level, the labour market will continue to be a key indicator of the financial health of Canadians going forward, the report said.

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National Labour Market and Trade Outlook

Earlier this month, Statistics Canada reported that the country's unemployment rate rose to 6.7 per cent in October. It marked the third consecutive month of net job losses for the Canadian economy. TD says it expects stronger economic and labour market growth next year.

However, forecasting accurately is difficult given the uncertainty surrounding Canada's trading relationship with the U.S. as well as ongoing global conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Despite these vulnerabilities, we see little reason to sound the alarm bell over a broader deterioration in household credit performance. Ontario's mortgage arrears are rising but are forecast to decline next year as the economy improves, Solovieva argued.

If weak hiring gives way to widespread job losses, mortgage arrears could rise further and remain elevated for longer, but with stronger economic growth and a recovering labour market in our forecast, households in Ontario and across Canada are expected to bend but not break, she said.