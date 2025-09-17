Ben & Jerry's Co-Founder Exits, Citing Loss of Social Activism Freedom

Jerry Greenfield, one of the founders of ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's, has stepped down after 47 years, blaming Unilever, the company that owns Ben & Jerry's, for stifling the brand's social activism. Greenfield pointed out that Ben & Jerry's had a strong history of speaking out on issues like peace, justice, and human rights, but that this independence has been lost under Unilever's ownership.

Jerry Greenfield , co-founder of Ben & Jerry's , announced his departure from the ice cream brand after 47 years. Greenfield expressed his disappointment that the brand's independence to speak out on social issues, a key factor in the original sale to Unilever , has been eroded. He lamented that Ben & Jerry's , known for its activism and support for causes like peace, justice, and human rights, has been silenced in recent times, particularly during a period where these values are under attack.

Greenfield emphasized that challenging times are when true values are tested, and he feels that Ben & Jerry's has lost its voice





