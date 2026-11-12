Below Deck Yacht Captain Joao Franco Arrested in Turkey After Teenager Dies

Joao Franco, a yacht captain who appeared on Below Deck, and his brother Carlos were arrested in Bodrum, Turkey, after a fight with shopkeepers left 17-year-old Muhammet Koyabakan dead. The brothers say they acted in self-defense.

ISTANBUL (AP) - A participant in the U.S. reality TV show " Below Deck" has been arrested in Turkey over a fight in the resort city of Bodrum that left a 17-year-old dead, local media reported Thursday.

Joao Franco, 36, and his brother Carlos allegedly became involved in an altercation with shopkeepers in Bodrum last Saturday evening, according to the private Demiroren News Agency. Franco, whom the agency identified as a yacht captain, appeared in the Bravo channel's "Below Deck Down Under" and "Below Deck Mediterranean" from 2018, as well as "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Also read Below Deck Yacht Captain Arrested in Turkiye After Teenager Dies in Bodrum Altercation

Below Deck Star Involved in Fatal Bodrum Fight

" "Below Deck" follows the lives of crew members aboard luxury yachts as they interact with each other and their guests. The brothers were intoxicated and an argument broke out when they started swearing, Demiroren reported. During the subsequent fight, teenager Muhammet Koyabakan fell and hit his head on the ground. He was taken to a hospital but died on Monday, the agency said.

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The Franco brothers, who are Portuguese nationals, were detained and later formally arrested. News reports did not specify the charges against them. Demiroren said the brothers told police they were attacked and acted in self-defense. They denied hitting Koyabakan.

Bodrum, a port city on the Aegean Sea, is a favored spot for wealthy yacht owners. Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are among the billionaires who have visited in recent years. The case has drawn attention because of Franco's role on the popular Bravo reality franchise. The network has not commented on the arrest.

Teenager Death Shocks Bodrum Tourist Destination

Turkish authorities have not released further details about the investigation or the charges the brothers may face. The local media reports did not say when they would appear in court. The death of the teenager has shocked residents in Bodrum, a popular tourist destination that attracts wealthy visitors and celebrities. It was not immediately clear whether the shopkeepers involved in the altercation have been detained or questioned.

The U.S. State Department has not issued a statement about the arrest. Portuguese officials have also not commented publicly. Franco's appearance on "Below Deck Down Under" and "Below Deck Mediterranean" made him a familiar figure to viewers of the reality series, which has a large international following. The altercation occurred in a commercial area of Bodrum where tourists and locals often mix.

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Brothers Claim Self Defense in Altercation

According to Demiroren, the argument began when the brothers, who were intoxicated, started swearing at shopkeepers. Witness accounts cited by the agency described a brief but violent struggle. The teenager fell during the fight and struck his head on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The exact circumstances of his fall remain under investigation. The Franco brothers have maintained that they were defending themselves. They told police they did not hit Koyabakan, according to Demiroren. No further information about the case was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.