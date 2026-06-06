Beloved Little Jamaica Business Owner Monica Lewis Dies at 86

Monica Lewis, known as 'Miss Monica,' was a beloved local business owner whose beauty and records store helped give rise to Toronto's Little Jamaica community. She passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind a large family and a lasting impact on the community.

The passing of Monica Lewis , affectionately known as ' Miss Monica ,' has left Toronto 's Little Jamaica community mourning the loss of a beloved business owner and community leader .

At 86, Lewis was a pillar of the community, with her beauty and records store serving as a cultural hub and a gathering place for the city's Jamaican community. Born in England, Lewis moved to Toronto in the 1970s and opened Monica's Beauty Supply Ltd. with her husband, George, who was also a pioneering figure in Canada's hip-hop scene, producing the country's first hip-hop record. Lewis' impact on the community was profound.

Her store, one of the few Black hair stores in Southern Ontario at the time, drew women from across the region. However, like many other businesses in Little Jamaica, Lewis' store was affected by the construction of the Eglinton-Crosstown LRT and eventually closed during the pandemic. Despite these challenges, Lewis remained a cherished figure in the community, known for her kindness and mentorship.

Jason McDonald, chair of the Little Jamaica BIA, described Lewis as a 'driven woman' who created the 'blueprint' for other businesses in the area. Lewis' son, Junior, remembered his mother as a 'kind and beautiful person' who was the 'cool girl in the neighbourhood.

' He recalled how his parents, like 'Batman and Robin,' kept the family and their businesses together through challenging times. The Little Jamaica Business Improvement Area paid tribute to Lewis, saying she leaves behind a large family, both by blood and by the kindness of her soul. Her legacy continues to inspire the community she helped build





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Monica Lewis Miss Monica Little Jamaica Toronto Beauty Supply Records Store Community Leader Eglinton-Crosstown LRT Pandemic Closure Mentorship Heritage Toronto

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