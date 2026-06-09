Bellinger's 10th-Inning Single Lifts Yankees Over Guardians in Extra Innings

Cody Bellinger hit a two-run single in the 10th inning to give the New York Yankees a win over the Cleveland Guardians in a back-and-forth game.

In a thrilling extra-innings matchup on Monday, June 8, 2026, in Cleveland, the New York Yankees edged out the Cleveland Guardians with a dramatic 10th-inning rally.

The game remained tightly contested throughout, with both teams exchanging leads. The Guardians took an early advantage, but the Yankees fought back to tie the game and eventually secured a victory in the extra frame. The pivotal moment came in the bottom of the 10th inning with the score tied. After a walk and a sacrifice bunt, Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger stepped to the plate with two runners on base.

On a full count, Bellinger lined a single into left field, driving in both runners to give the Yankees a two-run lead. The hit was the decisive blow in a game that had seen multiple lead changes and outstanding defensive plays. Earlier, the Guardians had taken a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by Angel Martinez. The blast energized the home crowd and seemed to swing momentum in Cleveland's favor.

However, the Yankees responded in the eighth inning when Paul Goldschmidt grounded out to drive in a run, tying the game and setting the stage for extra innings. Goldschmidt continued his hot streak, extending his hitting to 11 of his last 12 games, batting .314 with three homers and 13 RBIs during that span. The Yankees' bullpen delivered a strong performance to keep the game within reach.

Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, striking out three, to earn the win. He retired five of the six batters he faced, showcasing his dominance on the mound.

The Guardians, meanwhile, had their own defensive highlight in the seventh inning when shortstop Brayan Rocchio made a spectacular play on a hard-hit grounder up the middle by Jazz Chisholm Jr. Rocchio fielded the ball, touched second base with his glove, pivoted, and threw to first from his right knee to complete a double play that silenced the Yankees' threat. Both teams showcased their strengths throughout the contest.

The Yankees' offensive depth was on full display, with key contributions from Bellinger, Goldschmidt, and others. The Guardians displayed resilience and solid defense but ultimately fell short in extra innings. The win improved the Yankees' record and kept them competitive in the division race, while the Guardians looked to regroup after a tough loss. In summary, the game was a classic battle between two talented teams.

Cody Bellinger's clutch hit in the 10th inning proved to be the difference, while strong pitching from the Yankees' bullney maintained the tie until the offense could break through. Cleveland will look to bounce back in the next game of the series, but for now, the Yankees celebrate a hard-fought victory





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