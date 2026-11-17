The Bellagio's Conservatory and Botanical Gardens unveiled its annual holiday display, Postcards From Christmas, featuring tens of thousands of flowers and a 45-foot white fir tree. The exhibit runs until Jan. 2 and expects more than 25,000 visitors daily.

The Bellagio's Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has opened its annual holiday flower show, Postcards From Christmas, featuring tens of thousands of blooms. The display will be up until Jan. 2 and expects more than 25,000 visitors each day.

Workers finished decorating the space as people watched on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. Giant silver snowflakes were hoisted toward the high glass ceiling as tourists snapped photos of the elaborate floral arrangements underneath. Trays of poinsettias and chrysanthemums and rows of winter evergreens filled the room with scents of pine and cinnamon.

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Classic Holiday Vignettes and Design Inspiration

The exhibit includes snapshots of classic holiday vignettes, from a giant cozy chair next to a fireplace decked with stockings to a teddy bear dressed as a drummer boy. This feels like a childhood Christmas for me, said Ed Libby, creative director and conservatory designer for the Bellagio. But it also feels like a Christmas that I would want to come to as a guest and take as a journey.

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Libby, who has been the brains behind the displays since 2016, said he travels constantly and attends fashion shows to find inspiration. He plans the full experience, from what guests smell and hear to how they should feel as they turn a corner. The living room scene, where a dog sleeps curled up in front of the hearth, is meant to represent hospitality, Libby said.

A red and green train in the back of the gardens represents the journey to the Bellagio, he said. In the middle of the room stands a white fir Christmas tree at 45 feet (13.72 meters) tall. The tree is adorned with red and gold ornaments and is surrounded by intricate designs of red preserved roses, hydrangeas and reindeer moss. This year, guests can pose for holiday photos in a space cut into the garden bed.

Logistics Behind Installing the Holiday Display

Libby sees the space as a postcard from the Bellagio to guests and as an opportunity for visitors to create their own postcards. Installing the display was no small feat, with over 100 people working around the clock over a six-day span. It is project manager Lea Jonic's job to make Libby's visions a reality, and it takes months of planning.

Roughly 20,000 plants from up to 150 different varieties are used in each display, sourced from growers around the world, Jonic said. Growers are contacted about a year in advance so they can get to work in growing many of the plants. They were born to be here, she said. The Bellagio's holiday exhibit showcases plants grown mostly in California.

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The 42 fresh-cut Christmas trees in the display come from Mount Shasta in California. Jonic said the Bellagio works with a company that plants two trees for every one it harvests. The poinsettias are raised indoors in California, Jonic said. Jonic's goal is to use as much plant material as possible throughout the 14,000-square-foot (1,300-square-meter) display.

Sourcing Plants and Building Garden Structures

Once the designs are approved, Jonic contacts between five and 10 artists and sculptors from around the country to build the structures and decor, which sometimes need to be hand-carved or hand-painted, she said. After months of planning, a team of gardeners, electricians, carpenters, sculptors and artists spends two days taking down the old exhibit, and four days building the new one, Jonic said. It is an enormous effort from so many people, she said.

In about a month, the display will make way for one celebrating the Lunar New Year. Nine gardeners work full-time to water the plants by hand and keep them fresh, Jonic said. If a plant doesn't look its best, an extra will be swapped in from a small nursery on-site. When it's time to dismantle, the plants that are nearing the end of their lives are taken to a composting facility.

Plant Maintenance and End of Season Plans

They'll also have a plant sale for hotel employees, and that money is donated to the hotel's foundation, Jonic said. Every year since the hotel's opening in 1998, the Bellagio showcases five different displays. Postcards From Christmas offers a peaceful reprieve from the bustling casino floor.