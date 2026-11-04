Canada and China extend canola and steel trade deal to late 2028

Canada and China are extending a January trade agreement that gives Chinese market access to Canadian imports in exchange for Canadian access for Chinese steel and aluminum, pushing the expiry to the end of 2028.

OTTAWA - Beijing and Ottawa are extending a January agreement to provide Chinese market access to Canadian imports in exchange for Canadian market access for Chinese steel and aluminum.

The deal, announced Wednesday, pushes the expiry date from the end of this year to late 2028, according to International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu. In March, after Prime Minister Mark Carney's January visit to Beijing, China dropped tariffs on Canadian canola meal, peas, lobster and crab. Canada agreed in return to allow in certain Chinese steel and aluminum products. That arrangement had been set to expire at the end of this year.

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Trade Deal Extended to 2028

Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu says that deal is being extended by two years, to the end of 2028. The extension gives exporters on both sides more certainty through 2028. Sidhu says the credit goes to a trade body Canada and China relaunched in January as Ottawa moved to increase exports to China by 50 per cent by 2030.

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Sidhu is in Beijing for meetings with officials ahead of Carney's planned visit to Shenzhen later this month for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit. The original agreement marked a significant thaw in relations between the two countries, which had been strained by tariffs and diplomatic tensions. China had imposed tariffs on Canadian canola products and other agricultural goods in response to Canada's own levies on Chinese electric vehicles and steel.

The relaunched trade body is intended to provide a regular channel for resolving commercial disputes and identifying new opportunities for exporters. Canadian canola farmers have welcomed the Chinese market access, as China is one of the largest buyers of Canadian canola seed, meal and oil. Seafood producers in Atlantic Canada also benefited from the removal of tariffs on lobster and crab, which are among the region's most valuable exports.

Diversifying Trade Strategy with China

The extension comes as Ottawa pursues a broader strategy to diversify trade away from the United States, which remains Canada's largest trading partner. Carney's planned trip to the APEC summit in Shenzhen is expected to include further discussions on trade and investment with Chinese leaders. Sidhu's meetings in Beijing are aimed at preparing the ground for those talks and ensuring the extension is implemented smoothly. The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.