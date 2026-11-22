China's commerce ministry called the FCC move malicious and urged Washington to revoke it, warning of necessary measures. The order affects China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile.

Beijing's commerce ministry on Sunday denounced a recent move by Washington to cut direct access for Chinese telecom giants to U.S. phone numbers, calling the decision malicious.

The order was approved in a vote on Thursday by the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC. It aims to curb access to US phone numbers by bad actors the agency said were responsible for illegal robocalling campaigns. Affected entities include China's three biggest telecom firms: state-owned China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile. The criticism by Beijing comes after President Xi Jinping hosted his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at a regional summit this week in Shenzhen.

Also read FCC grants tech import waivers as firms boost US investment

The Chinese leader hailed stable and improved ties with Washington at the event. A photo caption dated Nov. 22, 2026, showed Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China. In an online statement, Beijing's commerce ministry said: Without any factual basis, (the FCC) has violated the principles of non-discrimination and fair competition to wantonly smear and maliciously suppress Chinese telecommunications firms.

The ministry said recent FCC moves aimed at decoupling ties in the telecoms sector run counter to the important consensus reached by the two heads of state. It said those moves undermine the stability of China-U.S. economic and trade relations. It urged Washington to revoke the steps and warned China may take its own necessary measures. The FCC order said a proliferation of call-originating entities both within the United States and abroad has presented new challenges.

FCC Targets Huawei And Chinese Telecom Labs

The agency described the issue as part of its efforts to secure the country's voice networks from illegal robocalls. The regulator has previously blacklisted telecom equipment made by Chinese tech giant Huawei and several other Chinese firms over national security concerns. In October, the FCC decided to ban Chinese labs from testing electronics bound for the United States starting in December 2028. It warned that such practices open a critical gateway into American communications networks.

The agency said it began investigating bad labs after discovering in 2024 that Huawei was running an FCC-authorised test lab. The latest order adds to a series of U.S. regulatory actions targeting Chinese telecom and technology companies. Beijing's response signals continued tension over telecoms policy despite the leaders' recent meeting. China's commerce ministry did not specify what measures it might take in response.

It said only that it could act if Washington does not reverse the order. The FCC has not publicly responded to Beijing's statement. The order takes effect under the agency's existing authority over voice networks. The three affected carriers are all state-owned and rank among China's largest telecommunications operators.

Advertisement

Their direct access to U.S. phone numbers would be curtailed under the order. The dispute follows years of U.S. scrutiny of Chinese telecom equipment and services. The FCC has cited national security and illegal robocalling as grounds for its actions. Beijing has repeatedly rejected such claims and accused Washington of unfair treatment of Chinese firms.

The commerce ministry repeated that position in its Sunday statement. Trump and Xi met during the regional summit in Shenzhen this week. Xi praised stable and improved ties, according to the account of the meeting. The trilateral meeting also included Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the photo caption dated Nov. 22, 2026.

The caption described the leaders arriving at Kylin Villa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Beijing's statement on Sunday struck a sharp tone despite the positive comments from the summit. It accused the FCC of smearing and suppressing Chinese companies without factual basis. The ministry called on Washington to revoke the order.

It said China reserves the right to take necessary measures in response. The FCC's vote on Thursday was part of its broader push to secure U.S. voice networks. The agency has said illegal robocalls pose a persistent threat to American consumers. The order targets call-originating entities at home and abroad.

Beijing Warns Of Retaliation Against US Order

The FCC said their proliferation has created new challenges for regulators. Huawei remains central to earlier FCC actions. The agency blacklisted its equipment and later moved to bar Chinese labs from testing electronics bound for the U.S. The October decision set December 2028 as the start date for the lab-testing ban. The FCC warned that such testing could open a critical gateway into American communications networks.

The agency said its investigation into bad labs began after it found in 2024 that Huawei was running an FCC-authorised test lab. Beijing's commerce ministry framed the telecoms measures as part of a decoupling push. It said such steps run counter to the consensus reached by the two heads of state. The statement said the moves undermine the stability of China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

It urged Washington to change course and revoke the steps. The FCC has not commented on the potential impact on the three Chinese carriers. The order's practical effects on call routing and phone number access remain unclear. The dispute highlights continuing friction over technology and telecommunications between the world's two largest economies.

Both sides have cited security and fairness in their positions. Beijing's warning of necessary measures leaves open the possibility of retaliation. The ministry did not elaborate on what those measures might include. The Sunday statement followed the Thursday FCC vote and the leaders' meeting earlier in the week.

It marked Beijing's first formal response to the order. The three carriers named in the order are China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile. All are state-owned and rank among the country's biggest telecom firms. The FCC order is the latest in a series of actions affecting Chinese telecom and tech companies in the U.S. market.

Huawei has been a frequent target of such measures. Beijing's commerce ministry said the FCC acted without any factual basis. It accused the agency of violating non-discrimination and fair competition principles. The ministry said the FCC wanted to smear and maliciously suppress Chinese telecommunications firms.

It called the decision malicious in its opening line. The statement also referenced the consensus reached by the two heads of state. It said the telecoms measures run counter to that consensus. China and the U.S. have held talks on economic and trade issues in recent months.

The telecoms dispute could add new strain to those discussions. The FCC's order focuses on access to U.S. phone numbers. It does not ban the Chinese carriers from all U.S. operations, according to the agency's description. The agency said it acted to protect voice networks from illegal robocalls.

Advertisement

China Accuses FCC Of Unfair Suppression

It cited bad actors as the target of the restrictions. Beijing rejected that rationale. It said the FCC's move was discriminatory and unfair to Chinese firms. The ministry's statement was published online on Sunday.

It did not include a detailed list of potential countermeasures. The photo caption accompanying the source text was dated Nov. 22, 2026, at 9:29 a.m. EST. It showed Trump, Xi and Putin at the Shenzhen meeting. The trilateral meeting took place at Kylin Villa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

The leaders arrived for the event, according to the caption. Xi hosted Trump at the regional summit this week. The Chinese leader hailed stable and improved ties with Washington. The positive comments from the summit contrast with Beijing's sharp criticism of the FCC days later.

The telecoms order has become a new point of friction. The FCC has previously blacklisted Huawei equipment and other Chinese firms. It has cited national security concerns in those actions. The October lab-testing ban is set to begin in December 2028.

It covers electronics bound for the United States. The agency said it began investigating bad labs after the 2024 discovery about Huawei. That investigation led to the October decision. Beijing's commerce ministry urged Washington to revoke the FCC steps.

It warned China may take necessary measures in response. The statement did not specify a deadline for Washington to act. It also did not say what form China's response might take. The three Chinese carriers have not issued separate public statements.

The FCC has not publicly responded to Beijing's criticism. The dispute is part of broader U.S.-China tensions over technology and trade. Both sides have traded accusations over fair competition and security. Beijing's statement said the FCC violated non-discrimination and fair competition principles.

It said the agency acted without factual basis. The ministry described the FCC's actions as a wanton smear and malicious suppression of Chinese telecom firms. It called for the order to be revoked. The FCC's order was approved by a vote on Thursday.

It targets access to U.S. phone numbers by bad actors tied to illegal robocalling. The agency said a proliferation of call-originating entities at home and abroad has created new challenges. It framed the order as a network security measure. China's commerce ministry responded on Sunday.

It accused Washington of decoupling and undermining economic and trade relations. The statement warned of necessary measures if the order is not revoked. It did not provide further details on those measures. The leaders' meeting in Shenzhen included Putin, according to the photo caption.

The trilateral meeting took place on Nov. 19, 2026. Xi and Trump met during the regional summit. Xi praised stable and improved ties with Washington at the event. The FCC has not commented on Beijing's statement.

The order remains in place unless the agency or Washington reverses it.