Beef prices in Canada continue to soar as droughts persist

The cost of beef in Canada continues to rise due to a tight cattle supply and high demand. Prices have increased 62.6 percent since 2021, and industry experts expect this trend to continue into 2026. Canadians are adapting to the high prices by choosing lower-cost cuts of meat or alternatives. Imports into the Canadian market will also play a role in the rise of beef prices. This will require consumers to look for lower-cost options or plan ahead for future barbecue season. In the meantime, shoppers are splitting their beef purchases between higher-end and lower-cost cuts to make them more affordable. This will be necessary for consumers, businesses, and the entire Canadian beef industry. High beef prices are affecting not only beef production, but the entire food market. Consumers will need to adjust to the new high prices and look for ways to make their proteins more affordable. It's not just Canadians that are feeling the protein pinch, it's a global market issue. Ranchers are hoping for rain to improve pasture conditions and build larger cattle herds. However, two to three years will pass before the wider market feels the effects of beef availability. Industry experts know that beef prices will remain stable for the moment and will continue to climb in 2026 without the growth in Cattle herd sizes to reduce the rapid growth from increased feed and production costs, and high imports. The end goal is to find a solution to the high beef prices and put the Canadian and global protein market back on track. For Canadians, adaptation is key moving forward. Those looking for lower cost beef alternatives may be able to try to get a local butcher to make custom cuts to meet higher consumers demand for lower priced cuts of meat. Doing so helps in supporting the Calgary butcher community and getting lower prices for cheese goods for those on lower incomes.

The Canadian beef market is driven by high prices due to a tight cattle supply , which remains due to a series of droughts. Canadian consumers are feeling the pinch, with the cost of beef increasing 62.6 percent since 2021, according to Statistics Canada .

Industry experts point to the drought conditions that forced many ranchers to shrink their herds, leading to feed shortages and poor pasture conditions. The Canadian cattle herd size has actually increased, but prices have steadily increased due to problems that began several years ago. Many Canadians are adapting to the high prices by choosing lower-cost cuts of meat or alternatives like chicken or pork.

Imported cattle are also entering the Canadian market, which could lead to a further increase in prices. Ranchers are hopeful that a better summer will bring improved pasture conditions and an increase in cattle herd sizes, but this may take two to three years to materialize. Industry analysts expect prices to remain stable in the second half of the year, but ultimately, supply must catch up with demand.

Canadians planning summer barbecue menus should not expect to see beef featured in grocery store sale flyers anytime soon. Instead, they may need to look for lower-cost options or plan ahead for future barbecue season. Shoppers are choosing lower-cost cuts like brisket and chuck roast, which are more affordable alternatives to ribeye and strip loin. Industry experts expect the high beef prices to continue to climb in 2026, but there is a sense of urgency to find a solution.

Experts are calling for a protein moment happening not only in North America, but around the world, to address the global protein market and stabilize the beef market. This means that consumers will need to adapt and find ways to balance their desire for high-quality beef with the realities of high prices





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Beef Prices Canada Drought Cattle Supply High Demand Protein Market Import Droughts Canadian Beef Industry Market Instability Consumers Adaptation

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