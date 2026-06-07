Beef prices hit record highs as grilling season arrives; experts share budget-friendly BBQ tips

As barbecue season heats up, Canadians face sticker shock at the grocery store due to beef prices reaching record levels. Experts offer advice on how to save money while grilling, including choosing cheaper cuts, buying seasonal produce, and exploring local fish options.

Get your tongs out. Grilling season is here, and with all this warm weather, more people are heading outdoors to cook up their favourite summer meals on the barbecue.

But sticker shock at the grocery store is prompting some people to reconsider what to sizzle on the outdoor grill. Beef prices rose another 13.3 per cent over the last year - with ground beef hitting $15.59 per kilogram in April - according to the latest data from Statistics Canada. The cost of beef is still hitting record numbers - up 62.6 per cent since 2021, a number driven by drought, shrinking cattle herds and increasing production costs.

"Putting a steak on the barbecue - or a burger on the barbecue - is more expensive than it was a year ago, and other proteins have gone up sort of in response," said Mike von Massow, a food economist at the University of Guelph and year-round barbecue-lover. Beef prices have "gone up considerably" and are likely to stay up for a while, von Massow said on CBC K-W's "The Morning Edition.

" While that is true, there are still ways to save money on the grill, such as buying what's in season and what's on sale, he said. "Local is great," he said. "We can take advantage of specials, of seasonality, of less-used cuts to continue to enjoy the BBQ while saving some money. " When it comes to buying red meat, von Massow says don't give up on beef just yet.

"All red meat is not the same, so take advantage of what's on special," he said. "If you're flexible and willing to experiment, there are other cuts of beef and of pork, frankly, that you can barbeque if you're willing to try something different. " "It doesn't always have to be rib eye and strip loin and fillets," said Chef Zach Keeshig of Naagen in Owen Sound, Ont. , who uses locally-produced ingredients in all his recipes.

He suggests using a cheaper cut like skirt steak, which can be a bit tougher but also more budget-friendly.

"If you're willing to put in a little bit of extra work, you can save some money, and you might even enjoy the meal more," Keeshig explained. He recommends marinating skirt steak overnight in oil, vinegar, salt, black pepper, along with garlic and herbs from the garden such as thyme and rosemary.

"Then you're able to grill it on a very hot grill afterwards to that medium rare, that medium texture that you love. " While vegetable prices have gone up overall, seasonal produce tends to come down in the summer, von Massow noted. There are a wide array of good plant-based options to throw on the barbeque if you are willing to try new things, he added.

For von Massow, that means taking advantage of local produce such as sweet corn and zucchini when it's in season.

"Even at this time of year before there's a lot of Canadian produce, carrots are still Canadian because they've been stored for the winter," he said. "Chopping them nicely and putting them in tinfoil on the barbecue can be amazing as well. " There are mushrooms in season right now, such as portobello, that can give you a meaty or char-grilled texture without having to eat meat, said Keeshig.

He advises marinating them in a bit of balsamic vinegar, oil, garlic, salt and pepper before grilling. Another great alternative to more expensive cuts of meat is grilling local fish, Keeshig said.

"I feel like people should be looking in their backyards a little bit more about local fish," he said. "We're very lucky. A lot of times people forget that what you [can get] locally and what you have in your backyard, especially when you're so close to water.

" He is a big fan of throwing fish on the grill - whether filleting, stuffing, marinating, or grilling it whole. As grilling season begins, the cost of beef remains at record levels, driven by years of drought, shrinking cattle herds and rising production costs, according to Statistics Canada data.

However, experts suggest savvy shoppers can still enjoy barbecue meals without breaking the bank by choosing less expensive cuts, seasonal vegetables, and locally-sourced fish and produce





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