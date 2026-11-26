Beckett Hamilton scored with 35 seconds remaining to secure a 4-3 win for the Red Deer Rebels against the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday night at the Saddledome.

The Red Deer Rebels defeated the Calgary Hitmen 4-3 on Wednesday night at the Saddledome, securing a dramatic late victory in a tightly contested hockey matchup. The decisive moment arrived with just 35 seconds remaining in regulation time when Beckett Hamilton scored his second goal of the game to edge out the Hitmen.

Hamilton Seals Victory With Late Goal

Beckett Hamilton provided the clutch performance for Red Deer, striking with 35 seconds left on the clock to seal the 4-3 win. Hamilton had already opened his scoring account earlier in the second period to tie the game, showcasing his importance to the Rebels' offensive strategy. His late-night goal proved to be the difference-maker in a game defined by frequent lead changes and high-level competition between the two Alberta-based teams.

Also read Report: Dylan Larkin’s home guarded by police following trade request from Red Wings

Rebels Take Early Control And Lead

Red Deer jumped out to an early advantage, with Patrick Sopiarz scoring just one minute into the first period. Calgary responded quickly as Keaton Jundt netted a goal a minute later to level the score. The Hitmen then took their first lead of the evening when Andrei Molgachev scored with just over a minute remaining in the opening period, giving Calgary a one-goal edge heading into the middle frame of play.

The momentum shifted back to Red Deer early in the second period. Hamilton tied the score a minute into the period, erasing Calgary's advantage. Shortly after, Poul Anderson scored with just under a minute to play in the second period, propelling the Rebels to a 3-2 lead. This late surge in the second period gave Red Deer a crucial buffer as they entered the final twenty minutes of the contest.

Advertisement

Hitmen Fight Back Before Late Defeat

The third period saw the Calgary Hitmen mount a spirited comeback attempt. Grady Anaka tied the game at 3-3 with a goal at 4:25 of the third period. The equalizer appeared sufficient to send the contest into overtime, as both teams had traded leads throughout the night. However, the Hitmen could not hold the tie, and Hamilton's quick strike with 35 seconds left in regulation extinguished Calgary's hopes for an extra period.

Statistically, the Rebels dominated possession, outshooting the Calgary Hitmen 36-28 throughout the ninety minutes of play. The performance underscored Red Deer's ability to generate consistent offensive pressure despite Calgary's defensive efforts. The Saddledome crowd of 2,226 witnessed a high-energy contest that featured multiple lead changes and scoring plays from various contributors across both rosters.

Next Schedule For Both Franchises

The Red Deer Rebels (4-3) continue their regular season schedule with their next game scheduled for Friday night. They will face the Medicine Hat Tigers in a contest that promises to test their resilience after the hard-fought win against Calgary. The Rebels look to maintain their momentum and build on Hamilton's late-game heroics.

The Calgary Hitmen (2-4) will look to rebound when they travel to Medicine Hat for their next contest. The puck drop against the Tigers is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. Calgary aims to correct the late-game deficiencies that cost them the Wednesday night matchup and return to winning ways in their upcoming schedule.