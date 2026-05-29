Beck Shoots Career-Low 63 to Lead ShopRite LPGA After First Round

Israeli golfer Laetitia Beck carded an 8-under 63, the lowest score of her LPGA Tour career, to take a one-shot lead over returning new mother Nicole Broch Estrup after the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Beck's superb putting was matched by a remarkable performance from Broch Estrup, competing for the first time in 15 months following the birth of her son.

Laetitia Beck delivered a masterclass on the greens at Seaview Hotel 's Bay course, rolling in a 6-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to cap off a stunning 8-under 63.

This marks the lowest round of her LPGA Tour career, propelling her into a one-stroke lead after the opening day of the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J. Beck, a pioneering figure as the first Israeli player in LPGA history, recently earned her first professional victory on the developmental Epson Tour. Her consistency was highlighted by needing only 25 putts, a testament to her sharp short game.

The day's narrative, however, was equally shared by Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup, who made a triumphant return to competition after a 15-month hiatus to welcome her son, Max, who is approaching his first birthday and was present with his mother this week. Broch Estrup's comeback was nothing short of spectacular. Despite admitting she was not striking the ball her best, she unleashed an incredible stretch of golf.

From the fourth through the 11th holes, she birdied seven of eight holes, a sequence that included three straight birdies, a par, and then four consecutive birdies. The emotional Danish player openly discussed the nerves that surfaced, particularly during the latter part of her hot streak.

"I got really nervous, especially on the second streak," she said, recalling a 20-foot eagle attempt on the ninth that led to a shaky finish. "Left myself a 3-footer for birdie and then I started shaking, to be honest. " She credited her young son for providing crucial perspective, stating, "Having Max here and having Max in general just gives another perspective. " Her primary goal was mental: "My biggest goal is to not get in my own way.

" A group of three players sits one shot back at 7-under 65. This group includes Briana Chacon, who electrified her round by holing out from the 16th fairway for eagle on her seventh hole, Arpichaya Yubol, and Polly Mack. World No. 7 Charley Hull, the only player from the top 10 in the world participating this week, and defending champion Jennifer Kupcho both struggled to open with 74.

The ShopRite LPGA is a 54-hole event, a shorter format that typically sees a reduced strength of field. This was certainly the case as many top players are saving energy for next week's U.S. Women's Open at Los Angeles' Riviera Country Club. Beck, a 12-year veteran still chasing her first LPGA or LET victory, remained grounded despite her career-low round.

She emphasized the simplicity of her good day: "I was just able to make a lot of putts, didn't miss too many greens, few up-and-downs, and it felt easy.

" Other notable early scores include Celine Boutier of France and Soo Bin Joo of South Korea at 66, and major champion Hye Jin Choi leading a large pack at 67





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Laetitia Beck Nicole Broch Estrup Shoprite LPGA Golf LPGA Tour Maternity Leave Return Career-Low Round Seaview Hotel Galloway New Jersey

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