BeaverTails and Kraft Dinner Launch Exclusive Summer Menu Items in Canada

BeaverTails partners with Kraft Dinner to debut two limited-time menu offerings: the KD Takeover BeaverDog and the KD Takeover Poutine, blending iconic Canadian flavors for a unique summer treat.

BeaverTails, the iconic Canadian bakery chain famous for its signature fried pastries, has announced a limited-time collaboration with Kraft Dinner , the beloved comfort food brand, to introduce two exclusive menu items available across Canada.

This partnership, which celebrates both brands' deep roots in Canadian culture, offers a playful fusion of BeaverTails' famous pastries with Kraft Dinner's classic cheese sauce, creating two unique indulgences that blend sweet, savory, and nostalgic flavors. The collaboration will run throughout the summer at participating BeaverTails locations, giving Canadians a chance to experience two unexpected yet intriguing taste combinations.

The first item, the KD Takeover BeaverDog, transforms the classic all-beef hot dog by wrapping it in BeaverTails' signature warm, hand-stretched pastry-traditionally served sweet with cinnamon sugar-then topping it generously with creamy Kraft Dinner cheese sauce and a final drizzle of ketchup. This combination merges the savory elements of a hot dog and poutine with the unexpected texture of a fried pastry, offering a multi-layered bite that's both familiar and novel.

The second offering, the KD Takeover Poutine, reimagines Canada's iconic fries, cheese curds, and gravy dish by incorporating Kraft Dinner directly into the cheese sauce, creating a richer, creamier version of the classic. The poutine is served over crispy fries and finished with fresh toppings, according to BeaverTails' standard preparation, but with the distinct orange cheese sauce that KD fans recognize instantly.

Both items are part of a broader marketing campaign that leverages social media buzz and cross-brand promotion, aiming to attract younger, food-curious consumers while honoring the nostalgic appeal of both labels. BeaverTails, which started as a small Ottawa-based food truck before expanding into a national chain with franchises in malls and tourist spots, has a history of creative seasonal offerings, making this collusion a natural fit.

Kraft Dinner, often affectionately called KD, is a staple in Canadian pantries and has previously partnered with other brands for limited-edition products, showing its willingness to step outside the box. The release emphasizes that the items are available for a limited time only, encouraging fans to try them before they disappear. This kind of brand collaboration reflects current trends in the fast-food industry, where partnerships between well-known labels can generate excitement and drive foot traffic during slower summer months.

For now, Canadians can seek out participating BeaverTails locations to decide whether the KD Takeover BeaverDog and Poutine are a brilliant mashup or a curious experiment best left as a summer memory





ctvottawa / 🏆 29. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beavertails Kraft Dinner KD Collaboration Limited-Time Menu Canadian Food Beaverdog Poutine Summer Special

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boss Spends Entire Dinner Acting Like A Jerk, Ends Up Losing Millions Weeks LaterReligious beliefs aside, everyone subscribes to one overarching life tenet: don’t be a jerk. Those who become one will receive their comeuppance, much as this employee did.

Read more »

Trump hails mass departure of federal lawyers as evidence of a radical left takeoverPresident Donald Trump used his State of the Union address to celebrate a New York Times report showing that over 10,000 federal attorneys have left government jobs since his 2024 election, describing the exodus as a purge of "Radical Left Deep State Lunatics" and framing it as a step toward making America great again.

Read more »

If You Absolutely Must Get Your Kid A Phone, Try One Of These Ultra-Safe OptionsThese can help them stay in communication without the dreaded TikTok takeover.

Read more »

Kraft Dinner on a BeaverTail? KD teams up with BeaverTails for a summer treatBeaverTails and Kraft Dinner Canada are teaming up for two exclusive menu items – the KD Takeover BeaverDog and the KD Takeover Poutine. “Some partnerships just feel meant to be,” BeaverTails said in a statement

Read more »