BEAT Token Shows Bullish Momentum Amid Key Resistance Test and Range-Bound Action

BEAT token has surged over 11% in the last 24 hours and more than 140% in two weeks, testing a critical resistance at $1.45. Strong volume and open interest suggest short-term strength, though the broader trend remains bearish. Analysts outline bullish and bearish scenarios, with a near-term supply zone at $1.52 and potential moves toward $2.31 or a drop to $0.53.

Audiera has demonstrated significant momentum in recent trading sessions, with a gain of 11.77% over the last 24 hours and an impressive rally of 143.3% within a two-week period.

The token is currently challenging the $1.45 resistance level, a price point that previously rejected bullish movements for BEAT on May 24th. Trading volume in the past day surged by 67%, while Open Interest increased by just over 14%. This combination of strong spot and derivatives activity alongside rapid price appreciation typically signals short-term strength in the market. From a broader perspective, the higher timeframe trend and structure for BEAT have been bearish.

However, after reaching a high of $0.78 in March, the asset formed an internal bullish structure shift, suggesting a potential change in dynamics. Swing traders should prepare for two main scenarios. The optimistic outlook involves a breakout above the local high of $1.52, which would indicate a continuation of the bullish trend. If this occurs, prices could target the 50% retracement level near $2.31 and possibly extend up to $3.56.

Conversely, a bearish scenario would see BEAT drop back below $1.16, with the potential decline reaching as low as $0.53. In the nearer term, price action has been consolidating within a range from $0.96 to $1.43 over the past two weeks. The range high at $1.43 and the area up to $1.52 constitute a significant short-term supply zone that could cap upward moves.

Analysis of the 1-month liquidation heatmap reveals a cluster of short liquidations between $1.35 and $1.68, some of which have already been triggered. There is additional liquidity above this zone, which may act as a magnet for prices. The cumulative short liquidation leverage is notably higher above the current price than below, adding weight to the expectation of a short-term move toward the $1.5-$1.6 region.

However, given the established range, such a liquidity sweep could be followed by a rejection and a retracement toward the $0.96 low. Traders should monitor the $1.52 supply zone closely; a sustained daily close above $1.6 would be needed to confirm a breakout and invalidate the range-bound pattern





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BEAT Token Cryptocurrency Price Analysis Resistance Support Liquidation Heatmap Trading Volume Open Interest Bullish Bearish Range-Bound Breakout Retracement

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