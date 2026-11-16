Home renovation expert shares DIY tips to winterize Canadian homes

A home renovation expert offers simple do-it-yourself tips to prevent drafts, keep pests out and trim hazardous branches before winter arrives in Canada.

As winter approaches, Canadians are getting ready to weatherproof their properties, and one expert has a handful of tricks to help homeowners. Ryan Thompson, a home renovation expert, spoke to CTV's Your Morning on Monday to break down how homeowners can prevent drafts, pests and falling branches as the season changes.

Here's what he recommends homeowners tackle before winter starts: Sealing electrical outlets. Thompson recommends confirming whether exterior wall outlets are sealed, adding that interior walls aren't a problem. Exterior wall outlets can be a draft point. Some people just don't have adequate insulation, or some people have no insulation at all, he said.

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Sealing Electrical Outlets Before Winter

Before doing any work near electrical outlets, all power should be cut off from the breaker, Thompson warned. After unscrewing the outlet cover, homeowners may find a gap between the outlet box and the drywall where drafts could blow. That's the point that we want to look for, he said. He suggested using spray foam to close that gap, while exercising caution around electrical wiring.

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Very important, when you're doing this, you do not want to be spraying into the box. Keeping pests outside. Pests like insects, mice or other small animals often move into buildings as the temperature drops, but Thompson has a trick to keep them out. Now's a good time of year, you know, as the weather shifts, those little pests, they want to find a nice warm spot, he said.

Trapping Pests With Spray Foam

Thompson advised using spray foam to fill in any gaps around pipe penetrations, like dryer or vent connections. People are surprised at how small of a gap some of these animals need, he said. If it's enough for you to see with your eye, it needs to be addressed. Trimming branches before snowfall.

Dead or rotting tree branches can pose a hazard during winter if snow builds on them, adding excess weight that could cause the branch to break and fall. When we get our first snowfall, or get a snowstorm, all those branches will end up on your car or end up on your house, Thompson said. Thompson suggested using a pole saw to trim tree branches.

Using Pole Saw For Branches

A pole saw is a blade attached to an extendable arm that lets the user expand their reach. My rule of thumb is if you need to go on a ladder, you shouldn't be addressing it, that's when you'd want to call in a professional, he said.

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If you can reach it with a pole saw, great, it's a great tool for reaching those higher branches, but if you can't you need to call in a professional and let them address it safely. These simple steps can help homeowners avoid costly damage and stay warm as the cold season sets in across Canada.