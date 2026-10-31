Beam Token Rallies 45.2% as Binance Hacker Tokens Burned

Beam token surged 45.2% in 24 hours with trading volume up 1,115% after the Beam Foundation burned 984.249 million tokens linked to the Binance hacker.

The gaming sector and ecosystem token Beam rallied 45.2% in the last 24 hours, accompanied by a 1,115% hike in daily trading volume, according to market data. The $241.6 million market cap asset has been trending higher since July and continued its advance even as the broader crypto market sold off following news of the Binance heist.

The Beam Foundation reported that it burned all the BEAM tokens in the possession of the Binance hacker. A total of 984.249 million tokens, worth around $3.37 million, were burned using the Gnosis Safe Burn Signature, a move that helped explain the short-term bullish outlook for the token.

Also read Binance to Restore Withdrawals in 48 Hours After Record $6.3 B Hack

Beam Token Price Structure Turns Bullish

BEAM broke above the downtrend's lower high at $0.0016, flipping its market structure bullishly. The latest bullish continuation came when the $0.00356 high made on 23rd October was breached on the 30th.

The breakout occurred on extraordinary volume, and the gains continued at the time of writing. Relative to the rest of the market, the latest bullish impulse move was highly noticeable, with BEAM's price surging across the board while other digital assets panicked and sold.

Advertisement

This relative strength was likely due to the token's existing bullish momentum before the Binance news broke. The token burn by the Beam Foundation added further support to the short-term bullish outlook.

Overbought RSI Signals Caution for Traders

It is likely the altcoin may be overextended. The RSI on the daily chart was at 82, once again in overbought territory. This does not mean a pullback will immediately follow, however.

A stretch of overbought RSI readings earlier in October came alongside a 16.54% move higher over ten days, suggesting that extended overbought conditions can persist alongside continued gains.

The 4-hour chart showed two support zones of interest at the time of reporting. The first was at $0.00445, which was respected over the past 24 hours as a demand zone, and the altcoin went on to challenge the $0.0054 local highs.

Pullback Levels and Swing Trading Strategy

Swing traders can think about taking profits and waiting for a pullback, or moving their trailing stop loss order to just below $0.0034, as per their preferred strategy. A pullback towards $0.0040 would likely provide a buying opportunity.

Advertisement

However, without a clear sign of a short-term pullback, BEAM swing traders need to wait and not rush to look for a re-entry. The latest impulse move higher has not settled into a pullback yet, and swing traders can choose to wait for a revisit of key demand zones before buying.

The token's rally stands out against a backdrop of market-wide selling triggered by the Binance heist disclosure. The decision by the Beam Foundation to burn the hacker's BEAM holdings removed a large block of tokens from circulation and gave traders a concrete reason to bid the asset higher.

Beam operates as a gaming sector and ecosystem token with a market capitalization of $241.6 million at the time of reporting. Its price action since July has favored buyers, and the breach of the October high on strong volume marked the latest stage of that trend.

Traders watching the daily and 4-hour charts now face a market that has moved quickly. The overbought RSI reading of 82 argues for patience, while the support zone at $0.00445 and the deeper level near $0.0040 give defined areas to monitor for any retracement.